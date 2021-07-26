HERNDON, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rimstorm is proud to announce that they have received an award from the Virginia Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grants.
"Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth," said Governor Northam. "I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face."
CCF was launched in 2020 to promote innovative and collaborative commercialization efforts. The Fiscal Year 2021 round offered grants of up to $100,000 to advance early-stage technology projects in strategically important industries through product or service development, market research, intellectual property protection, marketing, pilots, and more.
"We couldn't be more thrilled with this cybersecurity grant from CIT," said CEO Ben Gerenstein. "It is gratifying to know others see the potential and viability of our compliance offering for the defense industrial base."
Rimstorm is a cybersecurity company specializing in securing company data using award-winning, state-of-the-art technology combined with cyber-managed security services. Leveraging the expertise and commitment of security professionals, as well as our deep knowledge of compliance and security in the government contracting sector, Rimstorm significantly improves the security of your data.
