Patented Technology Helps Ensure Customers Never Miss a Call
LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ringer Interactive announced today the commercial availability of Full-Screen Branded Calling® to help brands reduce blocked calls and increase both answer and first-call resolution rates. The patented, first-of-its-kind technology transforms customers' phone screens into personalized, actionable messages that won't be ignored or sent to voicemail.
Beyond Caller ID
While some service providers offer caller ID, Ringer Interactive goes beyond with full-screen, customizable images and personalized messages with no character limits. Full-Screen Branded Calling automatically displays the reason for the call while the phone is ringing and delivers a personalized call-to-action. Customers can easily identify the caller and answer the call to resolve issues such as appointment confirmations, subscription renewals and more.
What used to take several unanswered calls and call-backs can now be done through one branded call. By transforming the screen into a personalized presentation, companies can significantly increase answer and first-call resolution rates.
"The personalized full-screen branded calling Ringer offers will immediately impact companies' ability to quickly connect with customers in a tone and style consistent with their brands," says Darren Prine, Managing Partner of Cloud Tech Gurus, a technology sourcing and procurement company that helps businesses discover and leverage disruptive and innovative technology. "We're pleased to add Ringer to our lineup as the newest portfolio technology solution and make it available to all our customers and agents immediately," Prine says.
Full-Screen Branding Connects
Ringer Interactive empowers companies to connect with customers where they are – on the home screens of their smartphones – to establish new levels of brand affinity and trust. Full-screen technology quickly identifies the caller so customers can easily answer the calls they want and need. What's more, Ringer Interactive works with both iOS and Android smartphones to ensure complete customer coverage regardless of device or mobile carrier.
First-of-its-Kind Technology
Full-screen branding technology leverages prime real estate – consumers' smartphone screens – to provide a calling solution that delivers:
· Increased Answer Rates: Personalized branded calling shows who's calling and why.
· Better Customer Experience: Tie to customers' accounts to create personalized interactions.
· Higher Conversion and Revenue: Brand each call with images, information and calls to action.
· Improved First Call Resolution: Make it easy for customers to quickly resolve issues.
· Deeper Call Insights: Access call performance analytics to drive continuous improvement.
· Boosted Trust and Loyalty: Create compelling messages to build brand loyalty.
About Ringer Interactive
Ringer's patented technology transforms the phone screen into a personalized, actionable message customers won't ignore or send to voicemail. The Ringer Interactive team has deep mobile app, contact center, and cloud-offering expertise and understand today's connected consumer. To learn more visit RingerInteractive.com.
