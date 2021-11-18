MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ringo recently unveiled the next generation of their industry-leading Vendor Management System (VMS) software to streamline the staffing process more effectively via a cost-effective, web-based, end-to-end procurement solution. The accelerated VMS platform addresses the use, response, and cost of traditional contingent labor and MSP programs in real time technology.
"We strive to make the Locum Tenens and Contingent Labor hiring and onboarding process simple and easy," said Shani Underwood, Ringo's COO/Managing Director. "We have a great product and history of success to build on. We want to be the best-in-class solution, and to do this, we created a brand new, cost-effective, web-based, end-to-end hiring and onboarding solution with workflows to meet the needs of all industries. Our clients immediately get an accelerated VMS platform that addresses the use, response, and cost containment requirements of traditional contingent labor and MSP Programs in our modern and responsive technology."
Organizations looking for talent in their specializations – Healthcare Facilities, Hospitals, Physicians Groups, Outpatient, Ambulatory Care & Staffing Firms – and support with VMS technology can expect a more user-friendly platform that helps medical employers focus on what matters most in the healthcare community – the commitment to quality patient care.
"In short," said Underwood, "We have a game-changing product for all user groups, from clients, hospital and physician groups to staffing agencies alike. Imagine simplifying your staffing solutions with focus on the user experience, and being fully compliant, this makes the staffing process more productive and guarantees high quality of patient care. That's what our new product upgrade is all about. We couldn't be more excited!"
To learn more about Ringo's VMS software upgrade, visit https://www.goringo.com/vendor-management-system.
About Ringo: As a pioneer in temporary workforce management software, Ringo provides a more simple and effective vendor neutral platform that helps all areas of your temporary labor spend. The improved VMS platform more effectively streamlines the way you manage everything from requisitions and timesheets to compliance tracking and consolidated billing.
Media Contact
Shani Underwood, Ringo, +1 631-393-8707, sunderwood@goringo.com
SOURCE Ringo