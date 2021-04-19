LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ringzer0 Training, the leading provider of advanced cybersecurity training, announces the opening of registration for Virtual Vegas, an intense two-week hands-on training event (July 31 - August 13, 2021) that covers a variety of important offensive security skills, including hacking automotive systems, IoT, Windows Internals and RISC-V, plus cryptography attacks, malware reversing and much more.
"As with all of our Ringzer0 events, Virtual Vegas is exclusively focused on hardcore technical training in offensive security skills that matter to real security professionals, from corporate network defenders to pen-testers, red teams and vulnerability researchers," said Saumil Shah, co-founder of Ringzer0 Training. "Unlike many of the more mainstream infosec conferences which tend to water down their training classes in order to appeal to a broader audience, our training remains completely focused on advanced topics and intense, hands-on-keyboard training, so that students can get past the learning curve and build up skills quickly that they can deploy in the field by the end of the class."
Ringzer0 Training is designed for cybersecurity professionals who would rather forego the traditional conference experience – high-level talks, speaker panels, sponsored presentations, networking sessions – to focus only on what matters most: hardcore offensive skill-building.
TRAINING CLASSES:
Virtual Vegas includes 19 deep-dive training courses, which cover a wide range of critical subjects for infosec professionals. Trainings are delivered in a combination of live instructor-led lectures and self-paced hands-on exercises, complete with regular instructor office hours, an active Discord channel for group discussion and instructor/teaching-aide Q&A and support. Ringzer0 has also adjusted the live portions of the training classes to better accommodate students in different time zones around the world. All trainings are taught by leading industry experts, including many former members of military and government agencies.
Here is the full list of Ringzer0 training courses at Virtual Vegas:
[+] Windows Internals for Reverse Engineers – taught by Yarden Shafir, software engineer at Crowdstrike and formerly with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
[+] The ARM IoT Exploit Laboratory – taught by Saumil Shah, founder/CEO of Net-Square
[+] Reverse Engineering with Ghidra – taught by Jeremy Blackthorne, president of the Boston Cybernetics Institute (BCI) and formerly with the US Marine Corps
[+] Cryptography Attacks & Defense, Reloaded – taught by Dr. Jean-Philippe Aumasson, co-founder/CSO of Taurus, and Dr. Philipp Jovanovic, an associate professor at University College London
[+] TEEPwn: Breaking Trusted Execution Environments – taught by Cristofaro Mune and Niek Timmers, co-founders of Raelize
[+] WebAssembly Security – taught by Patrick Ventuzelo, independent security researcher and formerly with the French Ministry of Defense
[+] Reign in the Cloud: AWS Edition – taught by David Mound, founder/CTO of Merimetso and formerly with the Royal Navy
[+] Advanced Active Directory Exploitation – taught by Sergio Lazaro and John Intridis, security analysts at SensePost
[+] Advanced Malware Analysis & Reverse Engineering – taught by Dr. Josh Stroschein, assistant professor at Dakota State University
[+] IPv6 Network Security with Scapy – taught by Guillaume Valadon, head of security for Netatmo and formerly with the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI)
[+] Embedded Automotive Security: A Hands-On Introduction – taught by Ralf-Philipp Weinmann, founder/CEO of Kunnamon, and Benedikt Schmotzle, offensive security researcher at Comsecuris
[+] Inside RISC-V: Analysis and Exploitation – taught by Don Andrew Bailey, founder/CEO of Lab Mouse and chair of the RISC-V Security Response Team
[+] Mastering Ghidra: Automation and Scripting for Reverse Engineering – taught by Jeremy Blackthorne
[+] iOS 14 User Space Exploitation – taught by Stefan Esser, CEO of Antid0te UG
[+] Electron Security: Threat Modeling, Vulnerability Research and Exploitation – taught by Luca Carettoni, co-founder of Doyensec
[+] Advanced Binary Diffing with Diaphora – taught by Joxean Koret, independent security researcher and reverse engineer
[+] Automated Program Analysis Using Machine Learning – taught by Hahna Latonick, director at Siege Technologies and formerly with the US Department of Defense
[+] Q Division: Hardware Tools for Close Quarter Hacking – taught by Rogan Dawes, security researcher at SensePost
[+] Reverse Engineering Modern Android Malware – taught by Axelle Apvrille, principal security and anti-virus researcher at Fortinet
WOMEN IN CYBERSECURITY SCHOLARSHIP FUND:
As part of Ringzer0's ongoing effort to support diversity in the cybersecurity industry, the organization is again teaming up with RiskRecon, a MasterCard company, to offer free offensive security training to women from around the world.
The "Ringzer0 RiskRecon Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship Fund" will award eight scholarships to qualified female applicants for Virtual Vegas. The goal of this program is to further the opportunities for women in cybersecurity, support their professional development and educational goals, and help them thrive in the industry.
For more information about Virtual Vegas training sessions, scheduling and scholarships, visit https://www.ringzer0.training.
