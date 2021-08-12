SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rio SEO, the leading local marketing platform provider for enterprise brands, agencies, and retailers, today announced that for the second consecutive year, it has been selected as the winner of the "Best SEO Platform" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
Rio SEO has made significant enhancements to its local marketing platform across all its products over the past year, and recently introduced a new product to enable brands to share first-party reviews on their websites. These improvements enabled multi-location brands to more effectively and efficiently convey accurate, up-to-date information across their local listings and local landing pages, a task that became especially crucial throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to updating clients' local listings to optimize their search visibility, Rio SEO also helped its clients make critical updates to their local landing pages. Through Schema Markup, access to a support team 24/7, and advice from the client's dedicated Account Director, brands were able to appear in search for popular social distancing-related terms, such as curbside pickup or buy online pickup in-store, due to their SEO-optimized on-page content. These SEO updates were made frequently and rapidly to ensure the client appeared in the moments that matter and for the terms consumers were now using.
"Customers were actively seeking to find information around health and safety protocols, store openings and closures, updates to store hours, contactless payment and delivery options, and more. The need grew for a robust local marketing solution and partner that was equipped with the technology and 24/7 support to push updates rapidly and whenever needed," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The entire Rio SEO team enabled brands to improve their SEO efforts and continue to provide excellent customer service in a time when customers were most in need. For the second year in a row, we are thrilled to be able to present Rio SEO with our 'Best SEO Platform' award."
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"This past year was especially challenging when maintaining accurate business information at scale for hundreds or thousands of locations, with varying hours and services available. Our clients, which include leading enterprise organizations across nearly every business vertical, were better able to accurately communicate changes to their business operations," said Mick Wilson, Vice President of Customer Success at Rio SEO. "We were proud to be able to help our customers through the past year and will only continue to evolve to meet the needs of businesses as they begin to reopen and allow for more capacity in their physical locations. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for believing in what we do again this year. Here's to better days and further innovation and adaptation within the space."
About Rio SEO
Rio SEO is the leading local marketing platform for enterprise brands, agencies, and retailers. Rio SEO's Open Local Platform provides multi-location organizations with a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing solutions and reputation management tools – Local Listings, Local Pages, Local Reviews, Local Ratings, Local Reporting, and Local Manager – proven to increase brand visibility across search engines, social networks, maps applications and more.
Founded in 2006, Rio SEO ranks among the largest global providers of local search automation solutions and patented SEO reporting tools, driving business from search to sale for corporate brands worldwide. Over 150 enterprise brands and retailers rely on the innovative technology and Rio SEO's local marketing expertise to drive motivated, measurable online traffic to its local websites and into physical stores. Rio SEO currently serves Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries including retail, finance, insurance, hospitality, and more. For more information, visit rioseo.com or follow @rio_SEO on Twitter.
About MarTech Breakthrough
Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
