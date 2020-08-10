- Increased revenue to $4.3 million from $3.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same six-month period in 2019. - Increased mining margin to 33.5% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to 20.5% during the same six-month period in 2019. - Bitcoin mining hash rate capacity to increase to 566 PH/s by October of 2020 from 101 PH/s in 2019 as the Company utilizes next-generation Bitmain S19 and S19 Antminer Pros. - Excluding stock-based compensation, decreased SG&A expenses to $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $5.1 million during the same six-month period in 2019. - Increased corporate liquidity to $16.4 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, as compared to $11.3 million as of December 31, 2019.