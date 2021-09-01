NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the treasury and risk management software market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 5% while registering an incremental growth of USD 975.62 mn during 2020-2024.
Technavio's custom research offerings with crucial business data insights including country-level impact, upcoming vaccines, and pipeline analysis
Impact of COVID-19
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Treasury And Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024 market is expected to have positive growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?
On-premises treasury and risk management software is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The treasury and risk management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 975.62 million during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The accelerating market growth momentum will offer immense business opportunities to the vendors. However, challenges such as the threat from open-source treasury and risk management software will impede the growth.
- How big is the North American market?
34% of the overall market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this treasury and risk management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The treasury and risk management software market report covers the following areas:
- Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Size
- Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Trends
- Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising need for intelligent treasury management software as one of the prime reasons driving the Treasury and Risk Management Software Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist treasury and risk management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the treasury and risk management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the treasury and risk management software market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of treasury and risk management software market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Intelligent treasury management software
- Blockchain in treasury operations
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Calypso Technology Inc.
- EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Finastra
- ION Group
- Kyriba Corp.
- Murex SAS
- SAP SE
- TreasuryXpress Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
