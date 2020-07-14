AUBURN, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze today announced the appointment of Redtail Technology CEO Brian McLaughlin to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
"Brian and his team have built Redtail into an incredible organization with dominant market share among advisors. In particular, his work with many of the industry's top enterprises will shine the light for our continued growth in serving those same firms," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "We're excited to welcome him to our Board of Directors, and I look forward to the many contributions he will make to our growth and success."
McLaughlin co-founded Redtail, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software, serving 40,000 financial advisory firms and more than 120,000 users across the country. He has served in the dual role of CEO and chief technology officer since Redtail's founding in 2003.
"As a long standing company partner, I've watched Riskalyze climb quickly to the top of the financial services market. It's a true honor to be invited to join the Board," said McLaughlin. "I'm excited to help advise Aaron and his leadership team and contribute my experience and expertise in financial technology."
Two other directors — Andy Swan and Ryan Shanks — have concluded their service on the company's board. Swan is the co-founder of LikeFolio, which uses social media intelligence to develop insights into consumer behavior; Shanks is the co-founder and CEO of FA Match, which is reinventing advisor recruiting. Both directors served from 2014 to 2020, and remain as advisors to the company.
"On behalf of our board and entire organization, we thank Andy and Ryan for their significant contributions to the company. I am thrilled about the massive strides we have made over the past several years at Riskalyze, and it's been an 'all hands on deck' approach," said Lori Hardwick, Chairman at Riskalyze. "Transitions such as these allow for an opportunity to bring new perspectives to the table, so that we can continue to serve the financial services industry in a powerful way. Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and deep industry expertise, and his unique insights will be particularly valuable."
In addition to Klein, Hardwick, and McLaughlin, the company's board includes Michael McDaniel, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Riskalyze, and Abhay Puskoor, Principal at FTV Capital.
About Riskalyze
Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.