AUBURN, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting disruption, Riskalyze today announced the postponement of its annual Fearless Investing Summit, which was to take place in Palm Springs, CA this September. The event will now take place in October of 2021.
"The Fearless Investing Summit means the world to us and to the partners and customers we serve, so this decision did not come lightly," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Given that there still isn't much health guidance surrounding California's plan to allow conferences and other large events, we found it best to be cautious and protect the safety of our customers, partners, and employees."
Riskalyze had already signed an incredible lineup of amazing guests, and all are expected to headline next year's event. Tickets to the Fearless Investing Summit 2020 will automatically be applied to 2021, or advisors can easily request a refund if they prefer.
Riskalyze is currently exploring other ways to connect those across the profession digitally throughout what has been a turbulent year for advisors.
"When reviewing our options, we ultimately decided it would be best to move the event entirely, and then find new ways to connect digitally with the advisors we love to serve," said Dan Bolton, Managing Director of Customer Marketing at Riskalyze. "We asked ourselves, 'if we started from scratch, what would be the most groundbreaking of ways to provide value to advisors in the midst of an unprecedented year?', and we can't wait to share what we've got in store soon."
Riskalyze plans to unveil its plans to host a one-of-a-kind digital event with a special announcement on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
For questions surrounding the Fearless Investing Summit, contact events@riskalyze.com.
About Riskalyze
Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.