AUBURN, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze today announced Fearless Week 2020, a first of its kind, digital event for all members of the wealth management profession, which will take place August 11-14, 2020. In response to the hundreds of industry events canceled this year, the company will host the event online and feature some of the most well-known technology providers, asset managers, firms, and industry experts for the benefit of advisors around the world.
"This year's viral pandemic sparked another pandemic — one of fear. We've asked ourselves, 'how can we best stand behind the financial advisors on the front lines of helping investors make heroic decisions?'" said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Fearless Week is about pouring education, resources, and encouragement into the lives of those across the profession, and we can't wait to partner with other leaders in our industry to pull it off."
Delivered over an intuitive online platform, Fearless Week 2020 will feature relevant content from industry leaders as well as creative networking sessions like happy hours with entertainers and wellness experts.
- Dedicated Livestream - Featuring keynote sessions, industry-specific panels, and training videos, attendees will be able to personalize their schedule and attend the sessions they choose, from wherever they want, tailored to their time zone.
- Global Networking - Attendees will be connected through AI-powered matches to other attendees around the world based on mutual interests and goals.
- Virtual Exhibit Hall - Exhibitors will have their own page featuring demos, brochures, and more. Attendees will be able to direct message with exhibitors and schedule 1:1 meetings.
- Group Connections - Hosted video conferencing will be available for attendees to reserve their own meeting blocks with up to 30 other attendees at a time with no software download needed.
- Attendee Kit - Advisors will be mailed kits featuring training content, gifts from Riskalyze, and research from partners.
"We're thrilled that we can bring such a unique and interactive experience to advisors via technology and attempt something never done before at this scale in the industry," said Dan Bolton, Managing Director of Customer Marketing at Riskalyze. "It's exciting to see the engaging content some of our best industry partners are already building out for this special week."
Registration is free for the first 1,000 Riskalyze customers and $99 for all other attendees. Riskalyze has built out the capability to host thousands of viewers during the week and will make all sessions available afterward for attendees.
For more information on the event or to register, please visit riskalyze.com/fearless-week.
About Riskalyze
Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.