BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC, parent company of RiskFootprint, today announced that it is the first PropTech, risk assessment platform to add two established government metrics for better market risk due diligence. The National Risk Index (NRI) Community Resilience Score and FEMA's Community Rating Score (CRS) are leading indicators to measure market risks to commercial real estate in various geographic regions. Combined, the addition of these government metrics further empowers RiskFootprint as the leader in SaaS real property risk assessments. RiskFootprint helps some of the largest US REITs, as well as federal agencies such as NOAA and the National Weather Service, assess flood, natural hazard, extreme weather, and climate impact risks, now and in the future. RiskFootprint also offers its B-Resilient™ Solutions and advisory services to help clients make their properties safer, more sustainable, and resilient.
The NRI Community Resilience Score represents the relative level of resilience of a geographic location, typically at the county level(https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_national-risk-index_primer.pdf).
The FEMA Community Rating System assesses and scores community resilience and credits community risk reduction efforts by reducing flood insurance premiums for residential and commercial property owners (https://www.fema.gov/floodplain-management/community-rating-system#).
According to RiskFootprint CEO, Albert Slap: "In addition to assessing individual building/property risks, commercial real estate investors are striving to better understand and compare risks and resilience at market and community levels. Commercial real estate clients are beginning to worry about the lack of continued, community investment to keep public infrastructure functioning properly. A community may be safe today, but could fail in the near future, without proper capital improvement planning and funding."
These new metrics are immediately available in the RiskFootprint platform. To learn about the insights, go to RiskFootPrint.com
About RiskFootprint™
RiskFootprint is the US PropTech leader in SaaS real property risk assessments that help real estate owners make their properties safer, more sustainable, and resilient. Its technology is integrated into the US Green Building Council's LEED and RELi Certification programs. https://arcskoru.com/new-tools-allow-arc-projects-understand-physical-risks. Customers include large US REITs, private equity, hotels and resorts, residential and commercial mortgage lenders, insurance brokers, and federal agencies.
