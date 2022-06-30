Rival Systems (Rival), a leading trading and risk management software provider, has announced the addition of Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to its next-generation, multi-asset trading platform, Rival One.
CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rival Systems (Rival), a leading trading and risk management software provider, has announced the addition of Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to its next-generation, multi-asset trading platform, Rival One.
Coinbase recently acquired FairX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange, renamed Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to offer customers a more robust trading ecosystem within the digital asset class. Coinbase Derivatives Exchange recently announced the launch of the Nano Bitcoin futures contract, which is available to trade in Rival One.
Rival Systems' fully hosted solution and ultra-low latency trading engine provide users with seamless and secure direct market access across exchanges. In addition, Rivals' out-of-the-box algos and auto-spreader allow users to easily apply advanced trading strategies. Users can also leverage Rival's C++, C#, or python APIs to build their own automated trading systems.
Rival One makes it easy for institutional clients to provide market access to their proprietary traders with the performance and efficiency of direct market access and the pre-trade risk controls and kill switch needed to control access to various products and markets.
Rival supports Coinbase Derivatives Exchange's FIX and binary protocols to provide the best solution for both buy-side and sell-side clients.
"We're very excited to offer access to Coinbase Derivatives Exchange for our existing Rival One clients for no additional cost," said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "We believe it is important for us to organically grow our market coverage to provide clients with the fastest and most cost-effective solution on the market. Over the next few months, we will aggressively add new exchanges and equity brokers to help clients expand their trading opportunities and support new exchanges coming to market".
"Our goal is to make futures accessible to all types of participants," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. "And working alongside industry partners like Rival Systems to make our Bitcoin contract available in their innovative offering is fundamental in achieving that."
About Rival Systems
Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an enterprise trading and risk management solutions ecosystem. Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed and innovative, constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit RivalSystems.com.
