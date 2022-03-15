CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rival Systems (Rival), a leading provider of trading and risk management software, has announced the launch of its next-generation multi-asset trading platform, Rival One. Rival One empowers global traders with direct access to multiple exchanges and brokers to trade futures, equities, and crypto.
Built on Rival's ultra-low latency engine, Rival One features robust order management capabilities, out-of-the-box order algorithms, advanced charting, and an auto-spreader with the power to trade across exchanges and asset classes. Rival One also includes python and C# APIs for users to subscribe to a normalized market data feed and easily route orders to multiple exchanges and brokers from proprietary applications.
The seamless integration between Rival's global network and the cloud provides users with the ideal level of performance, accessibility, and security. Additionally, the platform offers traders the convenience of one monthly fee to trade on all exchanges with no transaction fees.
Rival One is fully integrated with Rival's enterprise risk system so firms can view real-time risk across all accounts – setting pre-trade limits, monitoring real-time margin, calculating option greeks, simulating various market conditions, and calculating VaR – without spending anything on hardware or hosting.
Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems comments: "Rival One is the culmination of everything we've been working on since we launched Rival in 2015. Over the years we've organically built out our network, market data feed handlers, direct execution, and enterprise trading and risk capabilities. Rival One pulls everything together, leveraging the cloud and modern UI technology to deliver a great experience for our users. Traders are looking for a way to easily expand into new markets and institutions are looking for a single solution to provide access and manage risk across the firm. We believe Rival One is the first platform to truly fulfill their needs."
Learn more about the benefits of Rival One at https://info.rivalsystems.com/rival-one-trading-platform-demo.
Rival One currently supports major exchanges and brokers and plans to aggressively add more trading venues this year.
About Rival Systems:
Rival Systems launched in 2015 as an ecosystem of enterprise trading and risk management solutions. Rival offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development and top-of-the-line technology services. As a comprehensive technology solution, Rival's proven speed and innovative, constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. For more information about Rival Systems visit http://www.rivalsytems.com.
