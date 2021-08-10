CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boutique value chain management firm River Rock Advisors (RRA) has been recognized by SupplyChainBrain for the fourth consecutive year on its list of the Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.
SupplyChainBrain is a comprehensive resource on supply chain management information for executives and leaders in multiple global industries that covers the latest innovations, industry best practices, and supply chain strategies and trends. The list has been published annually for the past 19 years with winners' clients nominating them based on their experiences, the value delivered, and overall performance.
"For 19 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said SupplyChainBrain publisher Brad Berger.
"Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent — coming from all sectors of supply chain management. River Rock Advisors will appear in the August 2021 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners."
"To achieve this recognition a fourth time is an outstanding accomplishment, supportive of our customer intimacy value proposition and a symbol of the dedication our team puts into each opportunity," said RRA Partner and Co-founder Steve Keener. "The past year was certainly challenging for our clients and for our industry, but despite that, we continued to deliver solutions and results for our clients. We're grateful for their trust and look forward to supporting them for years to come."
"With everything 2020 threw at us — tariffs, the pandemic, supply chain challenges — it's humbling that we've once again received this recognition," said RRA Partner and Co-founder Gary Jones. "It's a testament to the team's capabilities and to our clients for working with us to solve their most pressing supply chain concerns."
In addition to providing advisory and analytical services for clients' supply chain challenges, River Rock Advisors also provides execution support through its Operational Performance division. The Operational Performance team implements the recommendations and strategies developed by the RRA team, ensuring that clients can quickly realize their benefits. Those interested can learn more at OperationalPerformance.com.
About River Rock Advisors
River Rock Advisors is a leading value chain management firm that partners with manufacturing and distribution organizations worldwide to develop and implement solutions with a specific focus on cross-functional whitespace challenges. Its analytical approach considers industry- and process-specific metrics to help client leadership teams make data-driven decisions and navigate change effectively. To learn more, visit http://www.riverrockadvisors.com.
Media Contact
Steve Keener, River Rock Advisors, +1 440-610-0216, steve.keener@riverrockadvisors.com
SOURCE River Rock Advisors