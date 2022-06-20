Rivergate Marketing's President Georgia Whalen and Vice President of Account Services Christine McQuilkin will present digital marketing strategies at the Control System Integrators Association's Executive Conference in Denver, Colorado on June 29, 2022.
ARLINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivergate Marketing, a strategic marketing and communications partner to business-to-business companies in engineering and technology, today announced details of their upcoming marketing presentation at the 2022 Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) Executive Conference in Denver, CO. The presentation will be led by Rivergate Marketing's President Georgia Whalen and Vice President of Account Services Christine McQuilkin on Wednesday, June 29th at 9 A.M.
Titled 'From Hiring Top Talent to Driving Sales Growth, Your Digital Footprint Matters – 7 Strategies to Success,' Rivergate Marketing's presentation will focus on advancing digital presence, leaving attendees with actionable advice, tactics, tools, and strategies to help them achieve their business goals.
"As a marketing partner serving system integrators since 2009, we are in a unique position to share strategies that work in this industry," said Whalen. "We often function as our clients' sole marketing department, which allows us to see firsthand how the strategies we will be sharing drive results."
Immediately following the presentation, Whalen will moderate an expert marketing panel discussion about impactful digital strategies. The panel will feature several industry thought-leaders, including representatives from Applied Manufacturing Technologies, E Tech Group, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, SAGE Group, and Concept Systems.
"System Integrators (SIs) are experts in deploying automation projects for their industrial clients. An area where they often require help is on the marketing front promoting their business to prospective clients and employees," said Jose Rivera, CEO of Control System Integrators Association (CSIA). "As a Partner member of CSIA Rivergate Marketing has not only helped SI clients but also the wider CSIA membership through their leadership role in the CSIA Marketing Committee, which is why we have asked them to present at the CSIA Executive Conference this year. Having been close to the realities of the SI companies has allowed them to provide highly relevant advice."
Founded in 1994, CSIA is a global, non-profit trade association with over 500 member companies in 35 countries since 1994. CSIA helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the CSIA control system integrator certification. The annual CSIA Executive Conference brings together system integrators and industry partners to network, hear outstanding speakers, share best practices, and learn about new products and services. For more information on the CSIA, visit http://www.controlsys.org.
To learn more about Rivergate Marketing visit http://www.rivergatemarketing.com.
About Rivergate Marketing
Founded by Georgia Whalen in 2009, Rivergate Marketing provides a wide variety of services, including digital marketing, content creation, public relations, social media, and more, to clients to strategically position and build their brand, create demand, generate leads and cultivate relationships. As a partner to its clients, Rivergate Marketing works to lift any marketing burden, allowing clients to concentrate on their customers. Rivergate is poised to serve business-to-business clients in a variety of high-tech industries, including industrial automation and civil engineering. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, 978-697-2664, gwhalen@rivergatemarketing.com
SOURCE Rivergate Marketing