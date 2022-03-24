SEL Platform Delivers Instruction Needed to Build and Sustain a Positive School Culture
ITASCA, Ill., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments and analytics, today announced a new partnership with 7 Mindsets to offer Lessons for SEL, a cloud-based solution featuring a streaming platform of video lessons and social and emotional learning (SEL) content with specific focuses on self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, relationship skills and decision-making skills.
Unlike other well-being tools, Lessons for SEL offers a complete curriculum of powerful, engaging resources and video content aligned to the CASEL framework to help educators, mental health professionals, and school leaders enhance the social emotional wellness of their students and staff. Educators can use the platform to identify relevant topics that address unique classroom needs and tailor instruction to support individual student development.
"Riverside Insights' partnership with 7 Mindsets demonstrates our continued commitment to support the whole child and their 'limitless learning' by empowering them to unlock their full potential," said Matt Tebbe, General Manager at Riverside Insights. "Lessons for SEL offers a wide variety of educator resources to promote differentiation within the SEL curriculum and is easy to incorporate into the daily routine, since the platform requires no additional infrastructure and many lessons are only six minutes long."
With this agreement, schools licensing the Lessons for SEL platform can support the whole learner with the resources and games that focus on students' individual well-being and social emotional growth. Founded by Byron McClure, Ed.D., Lessons for SEL features SELTV, restorative circle prompts, and strength-based activities to foster strong classroom cultures and positive school environments, enabling students to build community with each other, grow their confidence, and develop lifelong skills to thrive both inside and outside the classroom. Staff can also leverage Lessons for SEL's robust online professional development programs to learn strategies to stimulate constructive SEL dialogue between students.
With the addition of Lessons for SEL and the recent announcement of a partnership with Renzulli Learning, Riverside Insights expands its comprehensive set of tools to help educators not only understand but support the instruction of the whole learner, with insights into a student's potential, performance, progress, and overall well-being. These new partnerships, paired with Riverside's industry-leading ability measure, (CogAT®), its specialized assessments for Math and Reading performance (IowaFlex, Iowa Algebra Aptitude Test (IAAT) and Gates-MacGinitie Reading Test® (GMRT)) and its tools to support progress monitoring and intervention (easyCBM and ESGI), create a comprehensive portfolio of resources to unlock every student's potential.
"It's no secret that the last few years have been challenging for schools. We applaud Riverside Insights for taking this powerful step of combining their trusted assessment tools with a platform that will support students' social-emotional development with a robust SEL curriculum, series of video lessons, and engaging activities," said Scott Shickler, Founder and CEO of 7 Mindsets.
About 7 Mindsets
Since 2016, the 7 Mindsets digital solution provides an award-winning, easy-to-implement, proven SEL curriculum and professional development program to pre-K-12 schools. The research-based solution helps educators create and sustain positive school cultures rooted in healthy relationships and empowers each member of the school community to live a life of purpose, passion, and meaning. The 7 Mindsets SEL program has been implemented with more than 1 million students across the United States and internationally. For more information go to 7mindsets.com and follow 7 Mindsets on Twitter @7Mindsets.
About Riverside Insights
Riverside Insights, one of the nation's leading and most long-standing developers of research-based assessments, is led by a powerful mission: to provide insights that help elevate potential and enrich the lives of students, clinical patients, employees, and organizations globally. For more information, visit http://www.riversideinsights.com.
