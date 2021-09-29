ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments and analytics, announced today the launch of a webinar series to run from September 22, 2021 through October 14th, titled "Skip, Repeat, Intervene." This complimentary webinar series will focus on helping educators and administrators in evaluating student progress through the pandemic's disruptions and determine the next steps for each learner.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has now stretched into the third academic year, exacerbating the challenges facing educators as they work to ensure that students are progressing along their learning journeys. Now more than ever, it is absolutely critical that educators have all the resources they need as they approach the all-important question of whether grade-level content — or the grades themselves — should be skipped or repeated, and when more targeted, personalized intervention is required," said Chief Digital Officer, Anand Iyer. "With each curated session, educators will learn best practices for ensuring that all students can meet and exceed their potential despite the pandemic's disruption to learning."
Each "Skip, Repeat, Intervene" webinar is designed to address the particular needs and challenges of distinct student groups and will feature a fireside chat with an educational expert. Riverside Insights will present the following webinar topics as part of the series:
- "A Framework for Considering the Best Options for Students with IEPs," was held on Wednesday, September 22 and featured educational consultant Jenny Ponzuric, MA, LEP, ABSNP. This fireside chat dove into considerations for how to help students in Special Education programs reach their IEP goals and is available on demand here.
- "Exploring Models to Address Learning Gaps for ELs," on Thursday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m. CT, featuring Dr. Pedro Olvera, a bilingual school psychologist with over 20 years of experience working in K-12 schools. This discussion will dive into the specific considerations for challenges faced by EL students and their families and suggestions on how to support getting them back on track.
- "Perspective for the GenEd Classroom: Why Intervention is our Best Option", on October 14th at 1:30 p.m. PT, featuring Dr. David Franklin, founder of The Principal's Desk, and education advisor and author on models to enable new approaches to challenges in our contemporary school environment.
For more information on the "Skip, Repeat, Intervene" webinar series, including how to register for sessions, visit riversideinsights.com/events.
