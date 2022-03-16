ITASCA, Ill., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments and analytics, today announced a new partnership with Renzulli Learning, an interactive online system for whole school enrichment that provides students with personalized learning resources based on their unique interests and learning preferences. With this new partnership, educators can now readily combine the ability insights from Riverside Insight's Cognitive Abilities Test™ (CogAT®) with Renzulli Learning's dynamic library of resources to better differentiate instruction and engage all learners in the classroom.
Riverside's CogAT enables educators to understand students' potential for learning while Renzulli Learning allows them to leverage students' interests and preferences to unlock that potential. Educators can attest that aligning instruction with student interests encourages strong levels of engagement from all learners. Paired together, CogAT and Renzulli Learning provide a powerful combination to make learning accessible and fun for every student.
"Riverside Insights' partnership with Renzulli Learning is a first step in our commitment to support the whole child and their 'Limitless Learning' to reach their full potential," said Riverside Insights' CEO, Rajib Roy "We know students learn best when they are invested in the content. CogAT's unique Ability Profile™ for each student combined with Renzulli's interactive resources will empower educators to meet every student's needs through interest-based instruction."
With the addition of Renzulli Learning, Riverside Insights expands its commitment to supporting all learners by using insights to drive equity in the classroom. Riverside's industry-leading ability measure, CogAT, coupled with its specialized assessments for Math and Reading performance (IowaFlex, Iowa Algebra Aptitude Test™ (IAAT™) and Gates-MacGinitie Reading Test® (GMRT®)) and its quick tools to support progress monitoring and intervention (easyCBM® and ESGI), create a comprehensive assessment portfolio that helps educators understand how students learn best. Renzulli Learning now offers a lens into what students want to learn. This powerful combination of insights supports educators in personalizing instruction to unlock each learner's unique potential.
Based on years of research by Dr. Joe Renzulli and Dr. Sally Reiss, Renzulli Learning's digital platform enables educators to match each learner with engaging activities to foster growth, enhance critical thinking and develop creative problem-solving skills. The Renzulli Profiler, a detailed online questionnaire, allows the Renzulli system to generate a personal profile of each student's top interests, learning styles and forms of expression, making it easier for teachers to know their students and effectively differentiate instruction. Students can engage with tailored activities and resources aligned to their Profiler results, creating a dynamic learning environment catered to their individual needs and interests. The platform also provides a secure forum for collaborative project-based learning and supports students with creating a comprehensive talent portfolio. Students can access Renzulli Learning in over a dozen languages, so students from all backgrounds can benefit from Renzulli resources.
"We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Riverside Insights, which will benefit students and schools across America," said Michael DiMauro, CEO of Renzulli Learning. "The synergy between our products will help educators first understand each student's ability and focus on engaging students through Renzulli Learning's strength-based learning approach, which is critical as schools grapple with the lingering learning challenges posed by the pandemic."
About Renzulli Learning
Renzulli Learning delivers a rigorous personalized learning environment for ALL students in grades Pre-K through 12. Renzulli Learning enables teachers to easily differentiate instruction, increase motivation and personalize talent development for each student, providing the tools and resources to increase engagement and achievement with our student-led Project Based Learning (PBL) platform that unpacks the abilities in all children.
About Riverside Insights
Riverside Insights, one of the nation's leading and most long-standing developers of research-based assessments, is led by a powerful mission: to provide insights that help elevate potential and enrich the lives of students, clinical patients, employees, and organizations globally. For more information, visit http://www.riversideinsights.com.
