Tests Based on the Market-Leading Research Foundations of the Woodcock-Johnson Assessment Address Needs of More than 422 Million People Worldwide
ITASCA, Ill., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments that provide insights to help elevate student potential, announced today Riverside Insights Arabiya Intelligence Tests and Arabiya Achievement Tests, the first comprehensive assessments in the Arab-speaking world that cover all Cattell-Horn-Carroll abilities in Arabic. Based on the market-leading research foundations of the Woodcock-Johnson assessment solution, the Arabiya Intelligence and Achievement Tests can identify giftedness or evaluate learning problems for children and adults in a way that no other assessment solution can.
"Today's announcement reinforces Riverside Insight's commitment to limitless learning by identifying the optimal learning styles and environments for Arabic speakers, especially those that might need special accommodations," said Deval Clearwater, vice president of International and Partnerships at Riverside Insights. "Arabic-speakers represent a large population around the world, so the addition of these new achievement and intelligence tests underscore our commitment to enriching the lives of 1 billion people around the world by 2030."
Arabic and its different dialects are spoken by 422 million, making it one of the five most spoken languages in the world. The Riverside Insights Arabiya Intelligence Tests and Arabiya Achievement Tests are structured to offer the ease of use and flexibility that examiners need, with such key features:
- Ability to facilitate exploration of strengths and weaknesses across cognitive, oral language and academic abilities
- Batteries that can be used in conjunction with one another or as standalone assessments
- Clusters engineered to provide the most diagnostically useful interpretations
- Developed using Modern Standard Arabic language that is used by all Arabic countries
- Original items and content that is sensitive to the Arabic culture
- Use of Item Response Theory (IRT) to build the most accurate structure of item location of difficulty and item discrimination
- The first intelligence and achievement tests that use Relative Proficiency Index (RPI Score) in the Arab World to predict specific performance
- The first standardized assessment that measures phonological processing in the Arabic language
"The Arabiya Intelligence and Achievement Tests are the most advanced assessments in the world, based on the strong foundations of CHC Theory and the Woodcock-Johnson suite of assessments," said author and Professor Bashir Abu-Hamour of Zayed University, UAE and Mutah University, Jordan.
"The Arabiya tests will not only help millions of children with special needs, but also improve the educational systems and the clinical services in Arabic-speaking communities," added author and Professor Hanan Al Hmouz of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, UAE and Mutah University, Jordan. "We are very excited to participate in such a big step forward with Riverside Insights in unlocking the potential of Arabic-speaking learners."
To learn more about Arabiya Intelligence Tests and Arabiya Achievement Tests, visit the Riverside Insights website.
About Riverside Insights
Riverside Insights, one of the nation's leading and most long standing developers of research-based assessments, is led by a powerful mission: to provide insights that help elevate potential and enrich the lives of students, clinical patients, employees and organizations globally. For more information, visit http://www.riversideinsights.com.
Media Contact
Maria Bradley, Riverside Insights, 415-509-0498, mbradley@kickstartconsulting.com
SOURCE Riverside Insights