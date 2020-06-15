STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC, today announced that its Hydrogen 1.0 mobile user experience solution has achieved SAP certification as powered by SAP NetWeaver® and integrated with SAP S/4HANA®. The solution integrates with SAP NetWeaver and empowers asset-intensive industries to simplify work orders, notifications, operator rounds, and material management to improve asset reliability and labor productivity with asset maintenance. Hydrogen also works with SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ERP) and SAP S/4HANA®.
"We are excited to deliver Hydrogen 1.0, Rizing's mobile user experience solution to enhance asset maintenance," said Noel Fagan, CEO of Rizing's EAM business. "Our team is motivated to modernize and simplify business processes, speed results, and empower the workforce to excel. This user experience does exactly that – and it allows customers to extend the solution to fit their particular needs. We are honored that Hydrogen is now SAP-certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver and integrated with SAP S/4HANA. This recognizes our commitment to our customers to maximize their investment in SAP."
Rizing, LLC has achieved these certifications through the SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC). The Hydrogen 1.0 solution, built with SAP UI5, delivers a consistent user experience across any type of device. Further, Hydrogen provides an online and offline user experience that supports asset maintenance activities in the field where the work takes place.
Solutions that are powered by SAP NetWeaver can be quickly and easily integrated into SAP solution environments. Customers can benefit from improved interoperability with SAP applications and with the vast ecosystem of solutions that run on SAP NetWeaver. Choosing an SAP-certified solution can also help reduce overall IT investment costs and risks.
Hydrogen 1.0 modernizes asset management business processes by removing manual, paper-based processes, helping to eliminate connectivity issues, and simplifying processes to reduce training time required. The solution is role-based and drives what end-users need to see and act upon according to their role as they log into the application. Images and documents can be uploaded in an online or offline mode, enabling continuity of the work process regardless of location. The Hydrogen mobile user experience allows operators in the field to capture issues immediately as they are discovered and act upon these. The solution extends to adapt to specific customer needs and does not require middleware to implement.
About Rizing
It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP technologies, our Geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Blueline, Lyra, Carbon, Mercury, and Hydrogen. With real-life experiences in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400 or info@rizing.com.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.
All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
