STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing today announced its Lyra Integrated Capacity Planning (Lyra ICP) solution built on SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is now available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Lyra ICP integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central and SAP Enterprise Asset Management solutions. These integrations help businesses move to the intelligent enterprise by tracking real-time labor capacity and predicting skills gaps that organizations will need to manage in the future.
Lyra ICP unifies data from separate systems – asset, work order, and people data – to deliver insights into individual employee skills, performance, past injury, and more as they schedule asset management work. Businesses maximize the return on investment by ensuring the right people with the right skills are staffed in the right place at the right time.
"Having Lyra ICP on SAP App Center makes it easy for customers to innovate and integrate SAP components without the need to re-engineer existing systems," says Andreas Santay, Practice Director for Rizing's Data Science practice. "This increases the value of a company's SAP investment without adding a costly and time-consuming process."
Customers can also download Lyra ICP from the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud content catalog. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud – available to try and buy on SAP Store – unites data sources with a data-warehouse-as-a-service offerings that are scalable, flexible and available to companies of any size.
Rizing worked with leaders from SAP to create Lyra ICP, which lays the groundwork for actionable demand and capacity planning. Integrated capacity planning is pivotal to business continuity processes. Organizations will be able to address a spectrum of real-time, historic, and forecasted demand and capacity planning as a comprehensive, automated, and single platform solution.
With integration to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, response to work order demands and asset maintenance requirements can be efficiently forecasted and planned. Organizations are empowered with predictive data that help to address potential workforce skill gaps in advance and meet business continuity needs.
At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.
Rizing is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
For more information, press only:
Contact Sherryanne Meyer, Rizing Corporate Communications Director, Sherry.meyer@rizing.com
About Rizing
It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP technologies, our Geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Blueline, Lyra, Codex, Mercury, and Hydrogen. With real-life experiences in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Related Images
Related Video