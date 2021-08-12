NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider in the Southeast, announces today its dealer partnership with Kyocera, a Japan-based global leading provider of total document solutions.
The partnership will allow RJ Young to provide the latest technologies to clients – specifically those in the education, government, retail business, and church verticals.
"We are thrilled to be an official dealer of Kyocera document solutions," says Chip Crunk, RJ Young's CEO. "Kyocera has a fantastic track record of crafting quality products and providing unparalleled support to their dealers. This partnership will allow us to provide our customers with additional exceptional solutions to power modern offices."
"We look forward to working closely with RJ Young and creating a long-lasting partnership," says Peter Morisco, Kyocera's vice president of channel sales. "They're a leader in this industry and always have an eye toward innovation and providing the best to their customers. We share those values."
RJ Young will begin officially carrying Kyocera products in August. The company will carry Kyocera's entire line of printers, A4 and A3 MFPs, as well as the new Inkjet Production Printer, and the TASKalfa Pro 15000c.
If you'd like to learn more about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, reach out to info@rjyoung.com today.
ABOUT RJ YOUNG
RJ Young is an industry leader that provides technology solutions that power businesses. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing, and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 600 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to info@rjyoung.com.
ABOUT KYOCERA DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS AMERICA, INC.
Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc. is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company's portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a customer-first culture, the objective of the company is to help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change.
Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a core company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2020, Kyocera Corporation's consolidated sales revenue totaled $14.7 billion. Kyocera appears on the "Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19" list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #655 on Forbes magazine's 2019 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies.
