CARTERSVILLE, Ga., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider in the Southeast, recently opened a new office in Cartersville, Georgia to accommodate growth in the area.
RJ Young made the move from Rome to Cartersville, GA after outgrowing the previous location. Cartersville was the ideal location for the company to locate to due to the local community and access to Interstate 75 to support clients in Atlanta.
"It is an exciting time for RJ Young and making the move to Cartersville will help us achieve our future goals for the company," said Keith Burrell, regional vice president. "We are eager to see what the team accomplishes at our new Cartersville location and looking forward to serving the Georgia business community with their technology needs."
"RJ Young has grown to be more than a copying and printing company over the past ten years," said Timothy Podskoc, manager of business development. "Cartersville is a perfect fit for us to ensure we can advance our vision and expand our business technology resources and services."
To celebrate the company's new location in Cartersville, RJ Young will be hosting a virtual ribbon cutting with the Cartersville Chamber on Tuesday, April 13th. The event will take place via Facebook Live and participants will be entered to win an interactive whiteboard for their business from the company. Tune in to the Facebook Live on Tuesday at 11:30 am on Cartersville Chamber's page here.
RJ Young is an industry leader providing technology solutions that power businesses in the Southeast. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 600 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to info@rjyoung.com.
