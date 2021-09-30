NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider in the Southeast, announces today its newly launched brand. The change is ushered in after the pandemic's push toward hybrid working environments accelerated RJY's plans to grow the technology solutions side of their business.
With a 60-year history, the company has been known for its premier copier and printer offerings and services. While those are still at the organization's core, RJ Young has grown and evolved into a company that provides more than 30 technology solutions that power 60,000 businesses across the nation. Whether it is office technology, managed IT services, smart security devices, business process outsourcing or digital communication tools, RJ Young can help transition existing workplaces into modern offices.
"In everything we do, we stay anchored to our core values of honoring our people, customers, and communities," says Chip Crunk, CEO of RJ Young. "Sincere. Adaptable. Innovative. Our new logo signifies these brand values, and we are excited to share it with the communities we serve."
Nashville's Powell Creative partnered with RJ Young on the rebrand initiative. The brandmark features a white rectangular image at the center which pays tribute to RJY's core in paper and printing. The expanding circles highlight RJ Young's adaptation through the years.
"We wanted something that honored our rich legacy," said AJ Baggott, COO of RJ Young. "We're proud of how we've served businesses for the last six decades. At the same time, we wanted to highlight how as businesses and their technology needs adapt, we're here to support them and help them grow into modern offices that leverage technology as a business advantage. We're your longstanding trusted office equipment and technology partner with solid footing in the future."
Earlier this year, RJ Young introduced "The Modern Office," a comprehensive suite of vetted tools and technologies that help their customers through digital transformation and modernization of their office technologies. In the last year, RJ Young has grown the technology solutions side of their business by 360 percent – proving that businesses are in search of holistic technology solutions partners.
If you would like to learn more about RJ Young and how we can benefit your organization, reach out to info@rjyoung.com today.
ABOUT RJ YOUNG
Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 600 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states.
