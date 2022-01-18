TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider in the Southeast, recently opened a new office and distribution center in Tallahassee, Florida to accommodate growth in the area.
The move will combine two of RJ Young's Florida offices into one, as well as a new distribution center that will serve coastal Alabama and the Florida panhandle. The new location will house 15 team members and spans 12,500 square feet. This is the company's fourth warehouse distribution center in the Southeast.
"We're excited about our future in Tallahassee," said Chris Bethea, regional vice president. "Its accessible location and growing business community is the ideal place for us to call home. I am humbled to be leading the southern region during such an exciting time of growth at RJ Young. We are looking forward to continue serving Tallahassee-area businesses with all their technology needs."
RJ Young will celebrate the new office and distribution center with a grand opening event on Thursday, January 20th from 3:30 – 6:00 PM. Guests will enjoy bites from McCormick's Deli, beer and wine, as well as giveaways, and a property tour.
As the official technology solutions provider of the Noles, RJ Young provides the below solutions to customers across Florida, helping them achieve the Modern Office.
- Digital Whiteboards and Audio-Visual Solutions – Communication is something every business or organization should prioritize, especially now. Digital whiteboards, audiovisual and video conferencing systems can be tailored toward specific business needs to ensure communication - no matter your location.
- Backfile Scanning – All documents can be seamlessly digitized onto the cloud with backfile scanning – an essential to ensure remote workers have the tools and files they need to succeed.
- Cloud-Based Business Phone Systems – This system seamlessly integrates all communication tools – desktop phones, mobile phones, and computers – into one manageable solution oriented around employee's needs and workstyles.
- At present, RJ Young has 31 sales and service branch locations, as well as four distribution warehouses located in Nashville, Tennessee, Memphis, Tennessee, Jackson, Mississippi, and Tallahassee, Florida.
ABOUT RJ YOUNG
RJ Young is an industry leader that provides technology solutions that power businesses. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 600 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to info@rjyoung.com.
