NASHVILLE, TENN., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young, the industry-leading provider of technology solutions that power businesses, announced today the launch of its one-stop-shop for business technology solutions – The Modern Office. The Modern Office approach is the organization's response to the market's evolving needs amid workplace shifts initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A modern office needs to be smart," said RJ Young COO AJ Baggott. "It must integrate technology as a business advantage. Meaning, it must make team members' day-to-day processes easier, faster, and more sophisticated. All to improve efficiency and outcomes."
The launch comes after a pivotal year for RJ Young – a company with a 60-plus-year history most often associated with their copier and printer solutions. With offices shifting to a remote workforce at the start of 2020, RJ Young adapted to meet the modern technology needs of businesses. What was a part of their five-year plan of incorporating and providing complete business technology solutions, became their 6-month plan.
"At the start of COVID-19 when businesses were transitioning to a remote workplace, we realized that our expertise in document management and business workflows was highly coveted by many businesses who were not prepared for this change," said RJ Young CEO, Chip Crunk. "The disruption caused by this sudden shift to remote working created a demand for new ways to do business, and we saw the opportunity to leverage our expertise and pivot our offerings to help our customers. We were already getting other technology solutions ready to help our clients and our ourselves – but this was the moment we ran toward the challenge to find the opportunity."
The Modern Office includes four categories of essential technologies for the modern-day organization – office equipment and technology, managed IT solutions, managed services and business process outsourcing, and digital communications.
RJ Young's new offerings are the ultimate way for businesses to modernize their office technology, creating unparalleled efficiencies whether they are working from the "office" or elsewhere. When business leaders can access the solutions and expertise under one roof, they can ensure their technologies are synchronized, optimized, tested, and approved.
RJ Young's Modern Office offers more than 30 business technology solutions. That's after internal experts vetted and tested hundreds of solutions. Some of the most popular across the Southeastern footprint include:
- Security cameras and access control. With hybrid cloud technology, facial recognition and environment sensors, many businesses are opting for smarter security cameras – especially as many organizations are out of office. Schools are also using these cameras to monitor and limit crowds to enforce social distancing.
- Managed IT Services. With a 97 percent customer retention rate and dedicated experts in network security and more, businesses rely on RJ Young to manage or augment IT needs. Secure and proactive managed IT services are more important than ever as the workforce transitions to remote work.
- Business phone systems. Organizations are eliminating dedicated landlines and integrating voice, messaging, video conferencing, and more with a cloud-based collaboration platform.
- Document management systems. Going digital is essential since team members need to access documents from anywhere. With these services team members can store, organize, and manage everyday business documents and files in a digital format.
After shifting to a technology solution approach in June of 2020, RJ Young has grown this area of their business by 400 percent.
"While we may be an established company with a presence in more than 30 markets across the Southeast, we've been able to pivot quickly," said Crunk. "I'm proud of our team for finding a gap, filling it and adapting with the agility of a startup."
ABOUT RJ YOUNG
RJ Young is an industry leader providing technology solutions that power businesses in the Southeast. RJ Young helps small to enterprise level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 600 employees in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to info@rjyoung.com
