- rlaxx TV now available in Germany and the UK on Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel smart TVs - Free ad-supported service combines linear channels for a relaxing TV experience with the flexibility of Video on demand (VoD) - Available as a premium service on 25 percent of all smart TVs already from day one - Launch on all other smart TVs, streaming sticks and boxes, smartphones, gaming consoles and internet browsers within the upcoming nine months - Available worldwide by end of 2021