SAN JOSE, Calif., Sep. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relevance Lab, a Cloud and DevOps company, today announced the launch of RL Catalyst AppInsights, a product built on AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry. It offers dynamic insights related to cost, health, cloud asset usage, compliance, and security with the ability to take appropriate actions for operational excellence. This helps customers to manage their multi-account dynamic application CMDB (Configuration Management Database). With the product now available on the ServiceNow Store, it will be easier for enterprises to download and try this for enhanced functionality on existing AWS and ServiceNow platforms without any additional costs.
RLCatalyst AppInsights includes ServiceNow Dashboards with metrics and actionable insights. It's design has pre-built connectors to AWS services and a unique RL DataBridge that provides integration to third-party applications using serverless architecture for extended functionality.
Helps Achieve Smart Cloud CMDB
Cloud-based dynamic assets create great flexibility but add complexity for near real-time asset and CMDB tracking, especially for enterprises operating in a complex multi-account, multi-region, and multi-application environment. Such enterprises struggle to change the paradigm from infrastructure-centric views to application-centric insights that are better aligned with business metrics, financial tracking, and end-user experiences.
While existing solutions using Discovery tools and Service Management connectors provide a partial solution to an infrastructure-centric view, a robust Application Centric Dynamic CMDB was a missing solution that is now addressed with this product.
AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry helps to create a repository of your applications and associated resources. These capabilities enable enterprise stakeholders to obtain the information they require for informed strategic and tactical decisions about cloud resources.
Leveraging AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry as the foundation for the application-centric views, RLCatalyst AppInsights enhances the value proposition and provides integration with ServiceNow.
Key features of the product are;
- Single pane of control for Cloud Operational Management with ServiceNow
- Cost planning, tracking, and optimization across multi-region and complex cloud setups
- Near real-time view of the assets, health, security, and compliance
- Detection of idle capacity and orphaned resources
- Automated remediation
The product provides critical planning and operational insights for the entire lifecycle of cloud adoption covering Plan, Build and Run phases, with the ability to track your budgets, consumption, assets health, security with significant business benefits of speed, compliance, quality, and cost optimization.
This leverages existing customer investments in AWS and ServiceNow to help optimize their application-centric asset tracking and cloud spends. It provides better planning, monitoring and corrective actions using an intuitive UI-driven application.
"The biggest benefit we found for early adopters was detecting up to 30% of unused capacity of cloud assets and better alignment of cloud budgets with more business-critical applications due to transparent insights in real-time," said Puneet Chaddah, Co-Founder and Director of Relevance Lab.
To learn more about RLCatalyst AppInsights, feel free to write to marketing@relevancelab.com
About Relevance Lab
Relevance Lab Inc., headquartered in San Jose, USA, is a Cloud and DevOps company offering a wide array of products and solutions helping enterprises adopt cloud in the right way. Powered by unique products & automation, Relevance Lab helps its clients maximize their value of cloud adoption in a cost-effective manner. Leveraging deep specialization in AWS and ServiceNow platforms, we help customers achieve significant operational efficiencies and faster velocity for frictionless business.
Media Contact
Vijay Kumar, Relevance Lab Inc., +1 925-577-8751, vijay.kumar@relevancelab.com
