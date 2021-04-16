NEWFIELD, N.J., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLS Logistics, a leading provider of cold chain solutions, announced that it is hosting a hiring event at their Newfield, NJ facility seeking to fill multiple warehouse and operation positions immediately. Event to be hosted April 24, 2021, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 2179 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344.
"We have positions open at all of our facilities in New Jersey ranging from forklift operators, general labor, and quality control roles," said Lori Cogit, Vice President of Human Resources at RLS Logistics. "Any team member hired for the open positions at our warehouses qualify for a $250 hiring bonus after the first 90 days and receive a second bonus of $500 after 180 days."
As a third generation family owned business, RLS offers careers in an established industry and offers benefits such as 401(K) with a company match; medical, dental and vision insurance; AFLAC; pay on-demand thru Daily Pay; and paid time off.
During the event, interviews with human resources will be conducted, and offers will be extended to qualified candidates on the spot. There will also be forklift driving tests for those who apply for forklift operator positions. Attendees will get to see where they could work during the event tours. Masks and closed-toed shoes are required for the attendees to go to the event.
"Here at RLS, we pride ourselves on helping our team members achieve their American dream and assist to continue their training and education," continued Cogit. "RLS proudly promotes our team members from within, allowing them to develop as our company grows."
For more information about the event, contact the RLS Logistics Human Resources team at hr@rlslogistics.com or 856-694-2500 extension 1199. If individuals cannot attend the event, RLS suggests them to view and apply directly to open positions by visiting http://www.joinrls.com.
ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Newfield, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.
Media Contact
John Gaudet, RLS Logistics, 856-291-6900, jgaudet@rlslogistics.com
SOURCE RLS Logistics