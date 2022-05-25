Thought leaders and veteran enrollment managers will help guide RNL's solutions and research, enabling the firm to better serve institutions and their students.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNL (Ruffalo Noel Levitz) today announced members of two of its enrollment advisory boards, experts who will help the firm better understand and address the greatest enrollment challenges facing colleges and universities. Consisting of nationally recognized thought leaders and university officials, RNL will devote one of the boards to graduate and online enrollment and the other to undergraduate enrollment. Their insight and guidance will help RNL better serve the more than 1,500 colleges and universities it works with annually.
The RNL Graduate and Online Enrollment Advisory Board is co-chaired by Eddie Maloney and Joshua Kim, authors of the popular "Learning Innovation" blog for Inside Higher Ed as well as the books Learning Innovation and the Future of Higher Education and The Low-Density University. Joining Maloney and Kim are:
- Timothy Bohling, Chief Marketing and Graduate Enrollment Officer for the Mendoza School of Business, University of Notre Dame
- David Cotter, Assistant Provost, Graduate Enrollment & Masters and Professional Student Support, Boston University
- Jaclyn Farina, Assistant Dean of Admission, Brandeis University
- Javier Flores, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Texas Woman's University
- Ann Oleson, founder of the higher education marketing firm Converge and currently CEO of Via TRM
- Leah Van Wey, Dean of the School of Professional Studies, Brown University
The RNL Undergraduate Enrollment Advisory Board provides a wealth of insights from campus enrollment leaders in areas such as student search and engagement, financial aid management, student retention and completion, and strategic enrollment planning. The board consists of 15 leaders:
- Jose Aviles, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Louisiana State University
- Lisa Blazer, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Webster University
- Leslie Dickerson, Executive Director of Admissions and Enrollment, Montana Tech
- Alexa Gaeta, Vice President for Enrollment and Dean of Admission and Financial Aid, Agnes Scott College
- Rakin Hall, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Arcadia University
- Terrance Harris, Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
- Joseph Howard, Vice President for Enrollment, Widener University
- Dean Kahler, Vice Provost, Strategic Enrollment Management, University of Idaho
- Ashley Skidmore, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions, Lewis University (Illinois)
- Patricia McCarthy, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Laurie Nichols, President, Black Hills State University
- Joel Recznik, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Franciscan University of Steubenville
- Brian Troyer, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions, Marquette University
- Robert Wagner, Vice President, Utah State University
- Amanda Yale, Chief Enrollment Management Officer, Slippery Rock University
"We are honored to be aligned with these distinguished higher education thought leaders. Their feedback, support, and guidance will directly influence our product strategy and strategic roadmap. Collectively we will drive better outcomes for hundreds of universities and hundreds of thousands of students," said Greg O'Brien, RNL's Chief Growth Officer.
RNL also operates a Fundraising Advisory Board to provide insights for higher education philanthropy.
