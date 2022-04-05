Sakkaria nominated by the premier technology executive recognition program for his accomplishments leading data solutions for RNL.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNL (Ruffalo Noel Levitz), the leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions, is proud to announce that Chief Digital and Technology Officer Kader Sakkaria has been nominated for The ORBIE® Awards.
The ORBIE® Awards honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. This year, over 155 nominations were submitted for six categories parsed by company revenue and global reach. Sakkaria was nominated in the corporate category. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, based upon:
- Leadership and management effectiveness
- Business value created by technology innovation
- Engagement in industry and community endeavors
All finalists will be honored, and winners announced on May 13 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago to over 400 technology professionals attending the event to celebrate Chicagoland's CIO leadership and innovation success.
Sakkaria steers RNL's product engineering, data strategy, and information security. He brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role with over 20 years of IT strategy experience, bachelor of science and master's degrees in computer science and applications, advanced project management certification from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Sakkaria's passion propels impact for RNL's internal and external audiences. As he said, "It's the ability to enhance client and employee experience and efficiency and drive value for customers and shareholders."
RNL's higher education clients rely on its technology-enabled, insight-rich data solutions to reach their goals for undergraduate and graduate enrollment, college student success, and higher education fundraising.
For nearly 50 years, RNL has been at the forefront of developing products its campus partners can easily use to inform their decision-making, set them apart from competitors, and compellingly connect with key stakeholders.
For more information, please contact Brandon Trissler at Brandon.Trissler@RuffaloNL.com.
About RNL
RNL (Ruffalo Noel Levitz) is the leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions. Every year, more than 1,900 colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations partner with RNL for advanced analytics, personalized engagement, and industry-leading insights to achieve their missions. The firm is focused on the entire lifecycle of enrollment and fundraising at the undergraduate and graduate levels, assuring students find the right college or university, graduate on time, secure their first job in their chosen field, remain engaged as lifelong learners, and give back to support the next generation. RNL conferences, research reports, papers, and articles help clients stay on top of current trends. Learn more at http://www.RuffaloNL.com.
Media Contact
Brandon Trissler, RNL, 319.331.7008, Brandon.Trissler@RuffaloNL.com
SOURCE RNL