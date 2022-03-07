SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Road iD, the seller of the premier line of safety identification tags, announced they have been able to provide the best shipping experience for consumers while maintaining profitability using Fenix Commerce solutions, the SaaS company providing AI-Shipping and delivery solutions for online businesses and retailers.
Fenix Commerce exists to help brands build and maintain personalized, transparent, mutually beneficial relationships with their customers. By using features like estimated delivery dates, order routing, carrier rate shopping, order tracking, and proactive delivery notifications to brands, Fenix Commerce allows companies to enhance the shopping experience on the customer side while in turn increasing profits and sales for new and existing customers.
In order to see how RoadiD can increase sales on their site, the company performed A/B testing displaying a more detailed estimated date of delivery (EDD). It also has shown shipping options earlier in the Shopper's Journey on the product description page to see if these details increased conversion on the site.
After running this A/B test, the Road iD team immediately noticed an incremental conversion lift for shoppers seeing EDD's for this product. Upon further analysis, RoadiD determined the portion of new customers visiting this PDP for the first time had a 17.3% incremental conversion increase. This meant that showing a more detailed EDD was directly attributed to customers completing the shopping journey.
Mike Trimpe, e-commerce and creative director at Road iD, reported "overall, I project this will result in a 23% annual sales lift for this product." He attributed this increase in sales to Fenix Commerce providing seamless, clear, and accurate delivery dates for customers, so they don't abandon their carts during checkout or while on the product page – increasing incremental conversion.
About Fenix Commerce:
From effortless order tracking and timely notifications to seamless returns and customer care, our platform powers billions of interactions across every touchpoint—Web, Mobile, Email, SMS, Facebook Messenger, Google Assistant, Voice, and more.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (310) 439-1887, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Fenix Commerce