CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Senior Vice President of Sales at WhiteHat Security and SentinelOne, Robert Cariddi, has joined cybersecurity startup Acreto as the company's Chief Revenue Officer and early-stage investor.
Cariddi is one of the most successful startup growth leaders with a track record of sustained success and passion for disruptive technologies. Robert is adept at taking A round technology companies to scale. He is effective at solving customer challenges across market segments including Mid-Market, MSP and Enterprise. His efforts have led to multiple category-defining companies.
Robert successfully created go-to-market strategies for both SentinelOne and WhiteHat Security, where he was also an investor. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will be a member of Acreto's executive management team and responsible for driving growth and customer success globally.
"Acreto has been quietly building the technology platform that democratizes security with unprecedented simplicity and cost in an easy-to-consume 'AWS for security' model," explained Cariddi. "I am an early angel investor, and I'm excited to move to an operational role. We will exit stealth mode with revenue streams and channels for scale beginning with Mid-Market customers and MSPs."
Acreto's SASE+ Plus introduces multiple groundbreaking innovations that make it the first cloud-delivered, end-to-end security platform to protect entire infrastructures with a single, simple service. These leaps forward make Acreto the first platform to deliver a complete security infrastructure from the cloud.
"Over the past 20 years, I have seen how effective Robert has been at bringing emerging technology companies to market," said Babak Pasdar, Acreto CEO. "Robert is the best startup CRO I've known and the best person to bring Acreto's ground-breaking innovations to the world."
About Acreto:
Acreto is the first cloud-delivered, end-to-end connectivity and security platform that can connect and protect any technology, on any network, anywhere. Acreto SASE+ Plus delivers Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) functionalities for access technologies such as devices, networks, IoT / OT and third-parties; while Acreto Secure Application and Data Interconnect (SADI) connects and protects application delivery infrastructure such as clouds, SaaS, data centers and co-locations. Acreto SASE +Plus is SASE plus SADI -- one platform with one interface from one provider for all of your technologies around the world.
