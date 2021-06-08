AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartTouch® Interactive, an award-winning interactive real estate marketing agency, real estate marketing automation and lead nurturing CRM solution company announced today that Robert Cowes, President & CEO, SmartTouch® Interactive has taken full ownership of SmartTouch Interactive with the final acquisition of outstanding shares from co-founders. Over the last three years, Cowes has focused on reengineering the company and the software as well as developing a top-tier talent pool. The acquisition closed at the end of 2020.
The company invested over one million in the continued development and interoperability of the SmartTouch® NexGen CRM and Marketing Automation, ensuring that it is the most comprehensive home builder and real estate developer sales and marketing solution and appoint setting platform available in the market. The company has also invested in building a team of exceptional marketers with one of the most experienced home builder and developer marketing teams, enabling the company to provide a robust set of digital marketing subscriptions and full-service agency programs.
"The past decade has been a time of growth and challenge. I am incredibly proud of our team and all that we have accomplished as an organization," commented Robert Cowes, President & CEO, SmartTouch® Interactive. "With the acquisition behind us and the right people on board, we are focused on executing on our growth strategy, centered around our marketing and software subscription services and our award-winning Real Estate Marketing Agency. I am excited as I look ahead to the endless opportunities before us to grow this company further."
