Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

 By Robert Half

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2021.

The list is based on an independent survey of 50,000 participants from a wide range of companies. Respondents were asked to rate their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, compensation, potential for development, company image and pandemic response.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2021," said M. Keith Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. "This achievement is a testament to our comprehensive employee programs and our employees' hard work and dedication, along with our core values that drive our success."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to grow. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

 

