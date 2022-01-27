Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income was $168 million, or $1.51 per share, on revenues of $1.770 billion. Net income for the prior year's fourth quarter was $94 million, or $.84 per share, on revenues of $1.304 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $599 million, or $5.36 per share, on revenues of $6.461 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $306 million, or $2.70 per share, on revenues of $5.109 billion.

"2021 was an extraordinary year, and we achieved record annual results. Fourth quarter revenues grew 36% and net income grew 78%, exceeding the high end of our guidance and reflecting sustained, broad-based demand across our staffing and business consulting businesses," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our permanent placement and Protiviti operations continued to show very strong results, growing year-over-year revenues by 73% and 37%, respectively. Our temporary and consultant staffing operations also performed well and had year-over-year revenue growth of 31%, with particular strength in Management Resources, which grew 56%. Compared with the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019, 2021 revenues were higher by 15% and net income was higher by 49%. Return on invested capital for the company was 50% in the fourth quarter.

"We begin the new year with tremendous momentum and optimism, and remain laser focused on our time-tested corporate purpose — to connect people to meaningful and exciting work and provide clients with the talent and deep subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. We are proud that our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts has earned us recent recognition, including placement on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's list of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles. Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

Summary of Operations

 

Supplemental Financial Information

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter Ended

December 31,



Year Ended             December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





















Service revenues

$  1,769,917



$  1,304,086



$  6,461,444



$  5,109,000

Costs of services

1,025,799



789,744



3,765,416



3,096,389

















Gross margin

744,118



514,342



2,696,028



2,012,611

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

544,551



425,161



1,951,282



1,666,041

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation

 trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses)

(23,040)



(40,542)



(61,078)



(75,188)

Amortization of intangible assets

517



217



2,241



1,219

Interest income, net

(52)



(79)



(197)



(1,343)

















Income before income taxes

222,142



129,585



803,780



421,882

Provision for income taxes

54,198



35,169



205,154



115,606

















Net income

$    167,944



$      94,416



$    598,626



$    306,276

















Diluted net income per share

$          1.51



$            .84



$          5.36



$          2.70

















Shares:















Basic

109,488



112,059



110,482



112,729

Diluted

111,020



112,941



111,718



113,318

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)







Year Ended

December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Depreciation



$     52,210



$     62,281

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs



$     31,240



$     33,178

Capital expenditures



$     36,611



$     33,377

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)



2,796



2,506















December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:









Cash and cash equivalents



$     619,001



$     574,426

Accounts receivable, net



$     984,691



$     714,163

Total assets



$  2,952,359



$  2,557,424

Total current liabilities



$  1,358,673



$  1,046,626

Total stockholders' equity



$  1,381,051



$  1,205,289

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020, the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter-segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's managed business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these divisions internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2019



2020



2021



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4

SERVICE REVENUES:















































Accountemps

$  490,084



$  494,582



$  501,905



$  498,650



$  489,884



$  331,542



$  351,598



$  385,000



$  417,116



$  453,342



$  492,558



$  507,555

OfficeTeam

252,633



261,952



267,023



259,147



239,979



136,299



173,685



214,985



220,467



263,192



279,370



295,872

Robert Half Technology

182,426



189,461



195,630



198,314



196,652



162,028



161,007



175,730



172,239



194,233



215,500



213,414

Robert Half Management Resources

196,003



195,236



200,421



201,097



211,878



165,031



154,917



167,116



183,271



210,550



239,807



260,649

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(36,519)



(38,519)



(46,518)



(50,883)



(46,273)



(41,514)



(59,816)



(92,393)



(103,818)



(143,036)



(172,534)



(161,004)

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,084,627



1,102,712



1,118,461



1,106,325



1,092,120



753,386



781,391



850,438



889,275



978,281



1,054,701



1,116,486

Permanent placement staffing

131,562



140,894



134,582



126,394



120,489



71,030



87,203



91,387



111,703



143,640



156,444



158,133

Protiviti

252,341



272,779



299,089



304,666



294,082



283,910



321,303



362,261



397,402



458,660



501,421



495,298

Total

$  1,468,530



$  1,516,385



$  1,552,132



$  1,537,385



$  1,506,691



$  1,108,326



$  1,189,897



$  1,304,086



$  1,398,380



$  1,580,581



$  1,712,566



$  1,769,917

















































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income, net and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31,



Relationships



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:







































Accountemps

$     507,555



$               —



$     507,555



$     385,000



$               —



$     385,000



28.7%



29.5%



28.7%



29.5%

OfficeTeam

295,872





295,872



214,985





214,985



16.7%



16.5%



16.7%



16.5%

Robert Half Technology

213,414





213,414



175,730





175,730



12.1%



13.5%



12.1%



13.5%

Robert Half Management Resources

260,649





260,649



167,116





167,116



14.7%



12.8%



14.7%



12.8%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(161,004)





(161,004)



(92,393)





(92,393)



(9.1%)



(7.1%)



(9.1%)



(7.1%)

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,116,486





1,116,486



850,438





850,438



63.1%



65.2%



63.1%



65.2%

Permanent placement staffing

158,133





158,133



91,387





91,387



8.9%



7.0%



8.9%



7.0%

Protiviti

495,298





495,298



362,261





362,261



28.0%



27.8%



28.0%



27.8%

Total

$ 1,769,917



$               —



$ 1,769,917



$ 1,304,086



$               —



$ 1,304,086



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%









































GROSS MARGIN:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$     444,295



$               —



$     444,295



$     327,181



$               —



$     327,181



39.8%



38.5%



39.8%



38.5%

Permanent placement staffing

157,862





157,862



91,172





91,172



99.8%



99.8%



99.8%



99.8%

Protiviti

141,961



3,283



145,244



95,989



5,419



101,408



28.7%



26.5%



29.3%



28.0%

Total

$     744,118



$         3,283



$     747,401



$     514,342



$         5,419



$     519,761



42.0%



39.4%



42.2%



39.9%









































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$     347,826



$     (17,705)



$     330,121



$     287,550



$     (31,715)



$     255,835



31.2%



33.8%



29.6%



30.1%

Permanent placement staffing

132,712



(2,052)



130,660



86,572



(3,408)



83,164



83.9%



94.7%



82.6%



91.0%

Protiviti

64,013





64,013



51,039





51,039



12.9%



14.1%



12.9%



14.1%

Total

$     544,551



$     (19,757)



$     524,794



$     425,161



$     (35,123)



$     390,038



30.8%



32.6%



29.7%



29.9%









































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$       96,469



$       17,705



$     114,174



$       39,631



$       31,715



$       71,346



8.6%



4.7%



10.2%



8.4%

Permanent placement staffing

25,150



2,052



27,202



4,600



3,408



8,008



15.9%



5.0%



17.2%



8.8%

Protiviti

77,948



3,283



81,231



44,950



5,419



50,369



15.7%



12.4%



16.4%



13.9%

Total

$     199,567



$       23,040



$     222,607



$       89,181



$       40,542



$     129,723



11.3%



6.8%



12.6%



9.9%

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(23,040)



23,040





(40,542)



40,542





(1.3%)



(3.1%)





Amortization of intangible assets

517





517



217





217



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%

Interest income, net

(52)





(52)



(79)





(79)



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%

Income before income taxes

$     222,142



$               —



$     222,142



$     129,585



$               —



$     129,585



12.6%



9.9%



12.6%



9.9%



(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item, which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,



Relationships



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjustments



Adjusted (1)



Reported



Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:







































Accountemps

$ 1,870,563



$               —



$ 1,870,563



$ 1,558,024



$               —



$ 1,558,024



29.0%



30.5%



29.0%



30.5%

OfficeTeam

1,058,906





1,058,906



764,947





764,947



16.4%



15.0%



16.4%



15.0%

Robert Half Technology

795,319





795,319



695,418





695,418



12.3%



13.6%



12.3%



13.6%

Robert Half Management Resources

894,334





894,334



698,942





698,942



13.8%



13.7%



13.8%



13.7%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(580,379)





(580,379)



(239,996)





(239,996)



(9.0%)



(4.7%)



(9.0%)



(4.7%)

Temporary and consultant staffing

4,038,743





4,038,743



3,477,335





3,477,335



62.5%



68.1%



62.5%



68.1%

Permanent placement staffing

569,921





569,921



370,109





370,109



8.8%



7.2%



8.8%



7.2%

Protiviti

1,852,780





1,852,780



1,261,556





1,261,556



28.7%



24.7%



28.7%



24.7%

Total

$ 6,461,444



$               —



$ 6,461,444



$ 5,109,000



$               —



$ 5,109,000



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%









































GROSS MARGIN:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 1,598,716



$               —



$ 1,598,716



$ 1,312,797



$               —



$ 1,312,797



39.6%



37.8%



39.6%



37.8%

Permanent placement staffing

568,983





568,983



369,401





369,401



99.8%



99.8%



99.8%



99.8%

Protiviti

528,329



8,847



537,176



330,413



11,682



342,095



28.5%



26.2%



29.0%



27.1%

Total

$ 2,696,028



$         8,847



$ 2,704,875



$ 2,012,611



$       11,682



$ 2,024,293



41.7%



39.4%



41.9%



39.6%









































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 1,251,565



$     (46,721)



$ 1,204,844



$ 1,132,915



$     (57,397)



$ 1,075,518



31.0%



32.6%



29.8%



30.9%

Permanent placement staffing

468,028



(5,510)



462,518



346,711



(6,109)



340,602



82.1%



93.7%



81.2%



92.0%

Protiviti

231,689





231,689



186,415





186,415



12.5%



14.8%



12.5%



14.8%

Total

$ 1,951,282



$     (52,231)



$ 1,899,051



$ 1,666,041



$     (63,506)



$ 1,602,535



30.2%



32.6%



29.4%



31.4%









































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:







































Temporary and consultant staffing

$     347,151



$       46,721



$     393,872



$     179,882



$       57,397



$     237,279



8.6%



5.2%



9.8%



6.8%

Permanent placement staffing

100,955



5,510



106,465



22,690



6,109



28,799



17.7%



6.1%



18.7%



7.8%

Protiviti

296,640



8,847



305,487



143,998



11,682



155,680



16.0%



11.4%



16.5%



12.3%

Total

$     744,746



$       61,078



$     805,824



$     346,570



$       75,188



$     421,758



11.5%



6.8%



12.5%



8.3%

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(61,078)



61,078





(75,188)



75,188





(1.0%)



(1.5%)





Amortization of intangible assets

2,241





2,241



1,219





1,219



0.1%



0.0%



0.1%



0.0%

Interest income, net

(197)





(197)



(1,343)





(1,343)



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%



0.0%

Income before income taxes

$     803,780



$               —



$     803,780



$     421,882



$               —



$     421,882



12.4%



8.3%



12.4%



8.3%



(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item, which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):







Quarter Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Income before income taxes



$   222,142



$   129,585



$   803,780



$   421,882

Interest income, net



(52)



(79)



(197)



(1,343)

Amortization of intangible assets



517



217



2,241



1,219

Combined segment income



$   222,607



$   129,723



$   805,824



$   421,758

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 







Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)



Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)





2020



2021



2020



2021





Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4

Global

















































Accountemps



-29.9



-22.8



-14.9



36.7



40.1



31.8



-30.2



-23.1



-14.6



34.4



39.1



32.3

OfficeTeam



-35.0



-17.0



-8.1



93.1



60.8



37.6



-35.8



-18.2



-8.7



89.5



60.0



38.4

RH Technology



-17.7



-11.4



-12.4



19.9



33.8



21.4



-18.2



-11.9



-12.4



17.9



33.1



21.8

RH Management Resources



-22.7



-16.9



-13.5



27.6



54.8



56.0



-23.5



-18.1



-14.3



24.0



53.6



56.9

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)



28.6



81.6



124.4



244.5



188.4



74.3



28.2



81.5



127.3



240.9



187.5



75.1

Temporary and consultant staffing



-30.1



-23.1



-18.6



29.9



35.0



31.3



-30.7



-23.8



-18.9



27.2



34.0



31.9

Permanent placement staffing



-35.2



-27.7



-7.3



102.2



79.4



73.0



-35.7



-28.5



-8.1



96.9



77.7



73.8

Total staffing



-30.7



-23.6



-17.5



36.1



39.4



35.3



-31.2



-24.3



-17.8



33.2



38.4



36.0

Protiviti



7.4



18.9



35.1



61.6



56.1



36.7



6.4



17.9



34.7



58.8



55.1



37.4

Total



-23.3



-15.2



-7.2



42.6



43.9



35.7



-23.9



-15.9



-7.6



39.7



42.9



36.3



















































United States

















































Temporary and consultant staffing



-31.0



-24.1



-20.3



27.5



35.5



33.4



-31.3



-23.9



-19.4



27.7



35.5



33.6

Permanent placement staffing



-37.1



-31.3



-12.4



109.3



85.1



78.6



-37.3



-31.0



-11.4



109.6



85.1



78.9

Total staffing



-31.6



-24.8



-19.6



33.6



40.0



37.2



-31.9



-24.6



-18.6



33.8



40.0



37.4

Protiviti



10.8



22.9



35.5



62.6



53.7



31.7



10.3



23.3



37.1



62.8



53.7



31.9

Total



-23.3



-15.3



-8.7



41.1



43.8



35.6



-23.7



-15.0



-7.6



41.3



43.8



35.8



















































International

















































Temporary and consultant staffing



-27.0



-19.3



-12.3



38.6



33.0



24.0



-28.4



-23.5



-17.0



25.1



29.1



26.3

Permanent placement staffing



-30.9



-19.3



5.2



87.8



67.3



61.9



-31.7



-23.0



0.3



70.5



62.1



64.0

Total staffing



-27.6



-19.3



-10.1



44.8



37.7



29.2



-28.9



-23.4



-14.8



30.9



33.7



31.6

Protiviti



-5.0



4.3



33.8



57.6



65.9



58.3



-8.0



-1.7



26.1



43.5



61.4



61.2

Total



-23.4



-14.7



-2.0



48.0



44.3



36.2



-25.0



-19.2



-7.2



33.9



40.1



38.6



(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL





Q3 2020



Q4 2020



Q1 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2021



 Q4 2021

Accountemps

























As Reported



-29.9



-22.8



-14.9



36.7



40.1



31.8

Billing Days Impact



-0.3



-0.1



1.1



0.0



-0.2



0.1

Currency Impact



0.0



-0.2



-0.8



-2.3



-0.8



0.4

As Adjusted



-30.2



-23.1



-14.6



34.4



39.1



32.3

OfficeTeam

























As Reported



-35.0



-17.0



-8.1



93.1



60.8



37.6

Billing Days Impact



-0.2



-0.1



1.1



0.0



-0.2



0.1

Currency Impact



-0.6



-1.1



-1.7



-3.6



-0.6



0.7

As Adjusted



-35.8



-18.2



-8.7



89.5



60.0



38.4

Robert Half Technology

























As Reported



-17.7



-11.4



-12.4



19.9



33.8



21.4

Billing Days Impact



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.1



0.1

Currency Impact



-0.3



-0.5



-1.1



-2.0



-0.6



0.3

As Adjusted



-18.2



-11.9



-12.4



17.9



33.1



21.8

Robert Half Management Resources

























As Reported



-22.7



-16.9



-13.5



27.6



54.8



56.0

Billing Days Impact



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2



0.1

Currency Impact



-0.6



-1.2



-1.9



-3.6



-1.0



0.8

As Adjusted



-23.5



-18.1



-14.3



24.0



53.6



56.9

Elimination of intersegment revenues

























As Reported



28.6



81.6



124.4



244.5



188.4



74.3

Billing Days Impact



-0.4



-0.1



2.7



0.0



-0.4



0.1

Currency Impact



0.0



0.0



0.2



-3.6



-0.5



0.7

As Adjusted



28.2



81.5



127.3



240.9



187.5



75.1

Temporary and consultant staffing

























As Reported



-30.1



-23.1



-18.6



29.9



35.0



31.3

Billing Days Impact



-0.3



0.0



1.0



0.0



-0.2



0.1

Currency Impact



-0.3



-0.7



-1.3



-2.7



-0.8



0.5

As Adjusted



-30.7



-23.8



-18.9



27.2



34.0



31.9

Permanent placement staffing

























As Reported



-35.2



-27.7



-7.3



102.2



79.4



73.0

Billing Days Impact



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2



0.1

Currency Impact



-0.3



-0.8



-1.9



-5.3



-1.5



0.7

As Adjusted



-35.7



-28.5



-8.1



96.9



77.7



73.8

Total staffing

























As Reported



-30.7



-23.6



-17.5



36.1



39.4



35.3

Billing Days Impact



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2



0.2

Currency Impact



-0.3



-0.7



-1.4



-2.9



-0.8



0.5

As Adjusted



-31.2



-24.3



-17.8



33.2



38.4



36.0

Protiviti

























As Reported



7.4



18.9



35.1



61.6



56.1



36.7

Billing Days Impact



-0.3



0.0



1.6



0.0



-0.3



0.2

Currency Impact



-0.7



-1.0



-2.0



-2.8



-0.7



0.5

As Adjusted



6.4



17.9



34.7



58.8



55.1



37.4

Total

























As Reported



-23.3



-15.2



-7.2



42.6



43.9



35.7

Billing Days Impact



-0.2



0.0



1.1



0.0



-0.2



0.1

Currency Impact



-0.4



-0.7



-1.5



-2.9



-0.8



0.5

As Adjusted



-23.9



-15.9



-7.6



39.7



42.9



36.3

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES





Q3 2020



Q4 2020



Q1 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2021



 Q4 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing









As Reported



-31.0



-24.1



-20.3



27.5



35.5



33.4

Billing Days Impact



-0.3



0.2



0.9



0.2



0.0



0.2

Currency Impact













As Adjusted



-31.3



-23.9



-19.4



27.7



35.5



33.6



























Permanent placement staffing

























As Reported



-37.1



-31.3



-12.4



109.3



85.1



78.6

Billing Days Impact



-0.2



0.3



1.0



0.3



0.0



0.3

Currency Impact













As Adjusted



-37.3



-31.0



-11.4



109.6



85.1



78.9



























Total staffing

























As Reported



-31.6



-24.8



-19.6



33.6



40.0



37.2

Billing Days Impact



-0.3



0.2



1.0



0.2



0.0



0.2

Currency Impact













As Adjusted



-31.9



-24.6



-18.6



33.8



40.0



37.4



























Protiviti

























As Reported



10.8



22.9



35.5



62.6



53.7



31.7

Billing Days Impact



-0.5



0.4



1.6



0.2



0.0



0.2

Currency Impact













As Adjusted



10.3



23.3



37.1



62.8



53.7



31.9



























Total

























As Reported



-23.3



-15.3



-8.7



41.1



43.8



35.6

Billing Days Impact



-0.4



0.3



1.1



0.2



0.0



0.2

Currency Impact













As Adjusted



-23.7



-15.0



-7.6



41.3



43.8



35.8

 

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL





Q3 2020



Q4 2020



Q1 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2021



 Q4 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing









As Reported



-27.0



-19.3



-12.3



38.6



33.0



24.0

Billing Days Impact



0.0



-1.0



1.4



-0.8



-0.5



0.1

Currency Impact



-1.4



-3.2



-6.1



-12.7



-3.4



2.2

As Adjusted



-28.4



-23.5



-17.0



25.1



29.1



26.3



























Permanent placement staffing

























As Reported



-30.9



-19.3



5.2



87.8



67.3



61.9

Billing Days Impact



0.0



-1.0



1.7



-1.1



-0.6



0.1

Currency Impact



-0.8



-2.7



-6.6



-16.2



-4.6



2.0

As Adjusted



-31.7



-23.0



0.3



70.5



62.1



64.0



























Total staffing

























As Reported



-27.6



-19.3



-10.1



44.8



37.7



29.2

Billing Days Impact



0.0



-1.0



1.5



-0.8



-0.5



0.2

Currency Impact



-1.3



-3.1



-6.2



-13.1



-3.5



2.2

As Adjusted



-28.9



-23.4



-14.8



30.9



33.7



31.6



























Protiviti

























As Reported



-5.0



4.3



33.8



57.6



65.9



58.3

Billing Days Impact



0.1



-1.4



2.1



-0.8



-0.7



0.1

Currency Impact



-3.1



-4.6



-9.8



-13.3



-3.8



2.8

As Adjusted



-8.0



-1.7



26.1



43.5



61.4



61.2



























Total

























As Reported



-23.4



-14.7



-2.0



48.0



44.3



36.2

Billing Days Impact



0.1



-1.1



1.6



-0.9



-0.6



0.1

Currency Impact



-1.7



-3.4



-6.8



-13.2



-3.6



2.3

As Adjusted



-25.0



-19.2



-7.2



33.9



40.1



38.6

 

