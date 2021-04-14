LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert J. Herrington, co-chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Class Action Litigation Practice, will present the webinar, "Preclusion in Class Actions: Asserting Judgments and Releases to Prevent Repetitive Litigation," on April 15, from 1:00-2:30 pm EDT.
The Strafford live CLE webinar will discuss how class action lawyers can assert or challenge the preclusive effect of class releases and class judgments on future claims. The webinar will also explore trial strategies and release language that offers defendants the broadest relief and finality. Other topics include how preclusion can be asserted or avoided by the parties' successors, heirs, and assigns, even decades after the judgment or settlement, and the impact of notice and other class action procedures on the enforceability of judgments and releases.
Herrington, who is based in Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, focuses his practice on defending consumer products companies in complex, multi-party litigation, including class actions, government enforcement litigation, product defect litigation, and mass torts. He represents companies in a variety of industries, including apparel and footwear, retail, emerging technologies, consumer electronics, video game, telecommunications, advertising and publicity, online retailing, food and beverage, nutritional supplements, personal care products, sports and fitness, outdoor equipment, home appliances, automotive, and insurance.
Herrington is an author of the bestselling book, Verdict for the Defense (Sutton Hart Press 2011), and a co-author of The Class Action Fairness Act: Law and Strategy (ABA Publishing 2013, update scheduled for publication in late-2020) and Class Action Strategy and Practice Guide (ABA Publishing 2018). He was a team member of The American Lawyer's 2018 "Products Liability Litigation Department of the Year," has been listed for seven consecutive years in the Legal 500 United States' "Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Consumer Products" category, and from 2013-15, was noted as a "Rising Star" by Law 360.
About Greenberg Traurig's Class Action Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's class action attorneys are at the forefront of class litigation in federal and state courts throughout the United States, at both the trial and appellate levels. The group's experience includes serving as national coordinating counsel for some of the world's largest companies in defending class actions in approximately 15 jurisdictions. The firm's Class Action Litigation Practice brings together more than 70 trial lawyers from across the country with class action experience spanning a wide variety of substantive areas and industries.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
