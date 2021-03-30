WILSON, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robi has entered into an agreement with Fiberify, Inc., and has been working with Fiberify to integrate the Smart Fiber Tool for designing and managing Robi optical fiber networks. Fiberify has developed these key features:
- Geographical Map View
- Dashboard
- Network Element Management
- Work Order Generation
- Integration with Optical Fiber database
Fiberify offers a platform that provides a 360-degree visibility and collaboration solution for fiber optic infrastructure planning, installation, and maintenance. Designed for use in the field, the Fiberify platform enhances visibility, automates workflows, and digitizes assets and resources in fiber networks for Telecom, MNO, and fiber operators.
"Fiberify is the first field intelligent fiber optic platform built from the field perspective," said Maheshwar Sriyapu, Co-Founder and CEO of Fiberify, Inc. "The Fiberify platform, built on emerging technologies including IOT, AI/ML, and deep data, has an unparalleled capability to maximize efficiency and profits, creating a single data record for fiber, which enables fiber teams across an organization to collaborate and get the contextual information in real time. This is an exciting new dimension for Tresbu Digital which furthers our goal to help organizations make the most of digital technology to accelerate, innovate, and increase profits with minimal additional investment."
About Robi Axiata
Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh with 50.9Mn subscribers as of end of December 2020. The company commenced operation in 1997 as Telekom Malaysia International (Bangladesh) with the brand name 'Aktel'. In 2010, it was rebranded as 'Robi' and the company changed its name to Robi Axiata Limited.
Robi Axiata Limited is a public limited company, where Axiata Group Berhad of Malaysia holds the controlling stake of 61.82%, Bharti Airtel of India holds 28.18%, and general public holds the remaining 10% stake. The company made its debut in the country's twin stock markets in Dhaka and Chattogram on the 24th of December 2020 with the largest ever IPO.
With the promise of creating new experiences in life with innovative digital in the lives of its customers, Robi emerged with a fresh brand appeal in January 2020, suitable for the digital age. Its focus on innovation has led to the creation of agile work culture in the organization that thrives on collaboration. As a result, Robi now enjoys a commendable lead in the industry in deploying Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud solution and various other digital technologies to innovate every aspect of its business.
About Fiberify Inc.
Fiberify, Inc., the first Fiber planning, Fiber Deployment, and Fiber Maintenance platform designed to give fiber teams maximum visibility, mobility, and agility. The Fiberify platform provides deep, detailed visibility into fiber networks, along with extensive reporting and collaboration capabilities that empower network, Telecom, and Fiber operators to locate, manage, and maintain their network assets, field workforce, and customers efficiently.
Based in Wilson, NC, Fiberify, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tresbu Digital, Inc., with management, marketing, and sales offices in US and Sri Lanka and India, offering Internet service providers the first planning, deployment, and maintenance platform designed to give fiber teams maximum mobility and agility.
