SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, the market leader for spatial data capture, today announced the appointment of Robin Daniels as chief marketing officer reporting to CEO, RJ Pittman. Daniels will lead Matterport's worldwide marketing strategy at a time of rapid growth for the company. He will drive all marketing and communications initiatives globally to bring Matterport's vision to life across all channels and markets.
Daniels has built his career at industry-defining tech companies across the US and Europe, and brings over 20 years of extensive business and marketing experience building brands of high-growth companies. Before joining Matterport, Daniels was CMO at WeWork. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at LinkedIn, Salesforce, and Box, and worked with many start-ups as an advisor and mentor.
"We welcome Robin's extensive marketing experience to Matterport, which will be integral in advancing our vision to fundamentally change the way people interact with the places they work, inhabit and explore," said RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport. "As we continue our rapid pace of innovation and expansion of our global platform, Robin's impressive hypergrowth leadership will be instrumental in scaling the business through the eyes of our customers and future customers."
Robin is passionate about how technology, the physical world, and communities come together to create an impact at work, in society, and for the planet. He can often be found speaking or writing about leadership, technology, impact, and personal fulfillment.
About Matterport
Matterport is the leading spatial data company digitizing and indexing the built world. Its unique 3D capture technology creates the spatial data layer on which the industry can interoperate, and the company's all-in-one 3D data platform makes it fast and easy to turn any physical space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. The Matterport platform helps customers realize the full potential of a space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, marketing and operations. Learn more at matterport.com.
Connect with Matterport on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Matterport Media Contact
Nikki Dance
FortyThree for Matterport
Matterport@43pr.com
831.401.3175