ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies Form Partnership to Launch Data Cloud Ecosystem for Retail and CPG
Robling, a retail data analytics company today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The Snowflake Retail Data Model is designed to provide retail and CPG data companies with the cost efficiencies of holistic, cloud-based analytics and reporting, seamless data sharing, and integration. In addition to the companies' partnership around the Snowflake Retail Data Model, Snowflake Ventures, the company's corporate venture capital arm, has added Robling to its list of portfolio companies with a capital investment.
"Rapidly changing pandemic-driven shifts in consumer behavior along with supply-chain disruptions have exposed major issues with regards to the retail and CPG industries' siloed approaches to data collection, analytics, and communication," said Robling's co-founder and CEO Jeff Buck. "Fortunately, the nightmare of incorporating all those disparate and discombobulated data sets is over and behind you, and the Snowflake Retail Data Model will be an incredible asset to the multitude of players in the BI, analytics and data warehousing industry by giving these companies a common data model for retail and CPG analytics."
"The foundation of this partnership with Robling is based on their credibility and proven product in the space. The founders have spent decades dedicated to the retail industry solving the problem of data unification," said Rosemary Hua, Global Head of Retail and CPG for Snowflake. "Previous efforts in the industry to standardize on a data model have been met with competing interests, requiring customers to turn to technology partners for best-in-class models when migrating platforms. Combined with the explosive growth of Snowflake's retail and CPG customer base and our unique Data Cloud capabilities, retailers and CPG companies can rely on Robling's standard, unified data model to realize the significant dollar amounts tied up in their own data, and efficiently share with partners seamlessly through Snowflake's Data Marketplace."
About Robling
Robling's mission is to destroy data silos unlocking millions of dollars in new revenue, increased profit, and more efficiency when retailers and CPG companies become data driven on the Robling platform. Robling improves the lives of people who work in the retail and CPG industry by eliminating the need to combine data in spreadsheets, the surprising reality at most companies in this space. Robling makes retail more responsive, personalized and tuned in to customers through better data and insight. Founded by former senior executives of QuantiSense, Robling has decades of successful, productized retail data warehouse implementations creating enormous value and competitive advantage for its customers. Please visit Robling on LinkedIn
For more information, please visit https://robling.io/
