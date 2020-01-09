Robosen Robotics Debuts T9 at CES 2020 - The World's Most Advanced and Programmable Robot

Featuring more than 3,000 State-of-the-Art Components and 22 Proprietary Servo Motors, T9 Is Both Vehicle and Robot, Transmuting Instantly Through Voice or App Control; Three Intuitive and Easy Programming Platforms Make Coding Fun with T9's Advanced Robotics and Artificial Intelligence