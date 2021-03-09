LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Farzin Kabaei is proud to announce the opening of his cutting-edge practice, Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, which is located at 8436 West 3rd Street, Suite 800 in Los Angeles. Dr. Kabaei is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, specializing in hip, knee and shoulder joint disorders and offers advanced treatment options including robotic knee and hip replacement at his state-of-the-art clinic. Dr. Kabaei's credentials and experience in this specialized field have made him one of the top knee and hip surgeons in the country. Patients from all over the world travel to see Dr. Farzin Kabaei to undergo cutting-edge procedures for joint replacement. Along with the Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA medical team, Dr. Kabaei can help patients recover quickly from a joint or orthopedic injury by performing surgery using the Mako™ robotic joint replacement system. This pioneering robotic system allows patients to receive same-day knee and hip joint replacement surgery. Dr. Kabaei is a renowned expert in robotic hip and knee replacement surgery, but he also offers other innovative therapies for knee, hip and shoulder pain, including the combination of regenerative medicine, interventional treatments and surgical options.
"Joint injuries and degenerative conditions can impact a patient's quality of life. At Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, our goal is to offer improved mobility and less pain, providing multiple treatment modalities to achieve the best result," says Dr. Kabaei
More about Dr. Farzin Kabaei:
Dr. Kabaei received his undergraduate degree in neuroscience from UCLA and his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. His orthopedic residency training was completed at Montefiore/Einstein Medical Center with fellowship training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has been board certified by the California Medical Board of Examiners and the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He is considered a regional expert in the treatment of patients with orthopedic trauma and complex joint problems from arthritis, previous trauma, infection and childhood deformities. Additionally, Dr. Kabaei has specialized training in robotic hip and knee surgery and is an associate at DOCS Orthopedic Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Providence St. Johns in Santa Monica.
