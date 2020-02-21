DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Palletizers Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Payload, Speed, Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic palletizers market is expected to reach $8,928 million by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.7%.
In this report 2019, is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global robotic palletizers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global robotic palletizers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Payload, Speed, Vertical, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Articulated Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Full Layer Palletizing Systems
- Cartesian Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Parallel Robots
- Other Robot Types
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Case Palletizers
- Bag Palletizers
- Pail Palletizers
- Depalletizers
- Other Applications
Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- <_0 />
- >10 kg
Based on speed, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- >30 Cycles per Minute
- 20-30 Cycles per Minute
- 10-20 Cycles per Minute
- <_0 cycles="cycles" per="per" />
Based on vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Chemicals
- Construction Industry
- Consumer Products
- Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Italy, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global robotic palletizers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- ABB
- American-Newlong Inc.
- BEUMER Group
- Brenton
- Chantland MHS
- Clevertech S.p.A.
- Delkor Systems Inc
- FANUC Corporation
- Flexicell Inc.
- Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- KUKA AG
- Premier Tech Chronos
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa America Inc.
