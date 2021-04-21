ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robotic Skies, Inc, the first and only maintenance marketplace for high-end commercial and industrial drones, announced an investment from Japan-based DRONE FUND to support continued growth and services development.
The DRONE FUND III Investment Limited Partnership, managed by Kotaro Chiba and Soki Ohmae in Tokyo, Japan, invested in Robotic Skies based on its innovative and scalable business model.
The Robotic Skies business model builds on the direction of commercial drone policy and legislation in the United States, and other Civil Aviation Authorities worldwide, towards requirements for certified maintenance solutions that ensure safety and ongoing airworthiness of unmanned aircraft.
The company's robust network of repair stations has also positioned Robotic Skies well to respond to the forecast volume of commercial drones and advanced air mobility aircraft that will require certified maintenance support.
"With the investment from DRONE FUND, we will continue to develop our marketplace, providing drone operators around the world with professional maintenance and repair services through our network of highly trained aviation technicians," said Brad Hayden, Robotic Skies CEO and Founder. "As we have anticipated for years, industry regulations continue to advance towards requirements for certified technicians to maintain commercial drones performing complex operations like autonomous package delivery."
The Robotic Skies field support infrastructure includes over 225 independently owned and operated FAA Part 145 repair stations to serve customers across 49 countries.
In January 2021, Robotic Skies' CEO Brad Hayden was appointed to the FAA Drone Advisory Committee to help develop strategy for the safe integration of drones into the National Airspace System.
About DRONE FUND
DRONE FUND is a venture capital specializing in drone and air mobility with the vision of a "drone and air mobility-based society." Through existing funds, it has formed an investment portfolio of more than 40 startups from Japan and overseas. The 3rd fund (DRONE FUND III), managed by Kotaro Chiba and Soki Ohmae in Tokyo, Japan, will broadly invest in drone and air mobility and technologies that contribute to their social implementation. Learn more at https://dronefund.vc.
About Robotic Skies, Inc
Robotic Skies is a global network of maintenance Service Centers for commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft. Founded in 2014, Robotic Skies has more than 225 independently owned and operated certified repair stations in its network, spanning more than 45 countries. Robotic Skies aviation-grade field service programs are flexible, scalable, and meet the regulatory maintenance requirements for complex commercial drone operations like autonomous package delivery and beyond line-of-sight missions. Learn more at https://roboticskies.com.
