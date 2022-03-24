Robotiq, a globally recognized leader in the field of collaborative robot solutions, is proud to announce the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its headquarters, located in Lévis, Canada.

QUEBEC CITY, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robotiq, a globally recognized leader in the field of collaborative robot solutions, is proud to announce the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its headquarters, located in Lévis, Canada. This internationally recognized standard ensures that products and services meet customer needs through an effective quality management system.

A culture of innovation

Robotiq's decision to work towards ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates its commitment to continuous innovation and improvement. To become ISO 9001:2015 compliant, the team at Robotiq's Canadian headquarters underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances.

ISO 9001:2015 certification is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world. Its attainment reinforces Robotiq's relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and solutions, measured against global benchmarks of excellence.

Caring for people

"ISO certification is part of our journey to continuously improve as a team, and bring more value to our partners and customers," said Samuel Bouchard, CEO of Robotiq. "This certification will allow more manufacturers to access our cobot solutions, so we can better pursue our mission to free human hands from repetitive tasks."

About Robotiq

Robotiq's mission is to free human hands from repetitive tasks. We empower manufacturers by automating tasks with robot solutions that are easy to use. Since 2008, we have freed more than 26,000 hands worldwide, providing easy-to-use robot solutions to manufacturers of all kinds. Some of our global customers include Apple, Tesla, Pfizer, SpaceX, Continental, Bose… to name a few.

