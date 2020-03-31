ROCHESTER, New York and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos Health, a provider of an automated remote care platform, together with Rochester-based consulting firm Strategic Interests, LLC, today announced the successful deployment of the Datos COVID-19 solution at Rochester Regional Health. The partnership is enabling Rochester Regional Health to more efficiently and safely monitor patients and healthcare workers exposed to or suffering from coronavirus, outside of the hospital setting.
"Given the current trajectory of the pandemic in major metropolitan areas, as COVID-19 continues to spread, hospitals may experience a surge in visitors, resulting in many health systems like ours quickly becoming overwhelmed and adding further burden on an already overstretched medical system," said Bridgette Wiefling, MD, Senior VP for the Primary Care and Ambulatory Specialty Institute at Rochester Regional Health. "At Rochester Regional, we strive to provide optimal care to the patients in our community, while investing in our team members who put their lives on the line every day. This tool enables us to deliver great quality care and bring comfort to those who are on the frontline in fighting this disease."
The Datos Health solution is specifically designed to support hospitals across the world to alleviate the strain on healthcare systems by helping to keep suspected coronavirus patients, and those who are infected but do not require hospitalization, at home while still providing them with optimal care.
Rochester Regional is using the Datos Remote Care platform to monitor three groups of people:
- Staff at low risk of exposure, yet required to report their temperature twice daily for 14 days.
- Staff displaying symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.
- Patients required to self-quarantine for 14 days due to displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but having not met the testing criteria.
"Our remote care platform solution is helping healthcare systems like Rochester Regional to vastly improve communication between patients and care workers, providing reassurance during the challenging isolation period that they are still being cared for and will receive any further interventions if needed," said Uri Bettesh, CEO of Datos Health. "For hospitals, this also provides the ability to safeguard employees, monitoring them for compliance and enabling them to return quickly to work once out of the isolation period."
"This project is helping our client Rochester Regional Health to rapidly deploy critical and unique capabilities that can keep our community safe during these uncertain times, and we are honored to have played a supporting role in bringing together the dedicated clinicians and administrators at Rochester Regional with Datos' dynamic team," said Al Kinel, President, Strategic Interests. "It is remarkable that, in just a few short days, they were able to implement an innovative and efficient solution to preserve the dedicated medical staff and ensure the well-being of non-hospitalized patients."
About Datos Health
Datos Health is a provider of a robust, hospital-grade Remote Care platform representing a groundbreaking, fully automated approach to patient care and data handling. The Datos platform is a true game-changer in that it delivers on the promise and full potential of patient-generated healthcare data, by enabling automation of patient journeys at highly affordable cost. Datos utilizes advanced analytics and works agnostically across any treatment protocol, patient profile, data source, wearable and medical device, allowing automated detection, management and prediction of irregular symptoms. The platform enables rapid and seamless implementation of remote care within existing workflows, and ultimately improves effectiveness throughout care pathways. For more information, visit www.datos-health.com, watch a video about our The Datos Coronavirus Telemedicine Program or email info@datos-health.com.
About Rochester Regional Health
Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Rochester Regional Health is a $2.5 billion integrated health services organization that delivers leading-edge quaternary, tertiary and primary care. The system includes five hospitals; primary and specialty practices that span across Upstate New York, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. RRH/ACM is one of the largest global independent central labs in the industry. ACM is certified by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The company delivers high-quality laboratory testing and diagnostic lab services in support of both clinical trials research, toxicology and individual patient care. ACM provides a powerful combination of operational excellence, scientific expertise and unsurpassed global service to customers in more than 65 countries. ACM performs more than 30 million laboratory tests each year—spanning all medical disciplines including pathology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, toxicology and more. Learn more at RochesterRegional.org and acmgloballab.com.
About Strategic Interests, LLC
Strategic Interests is a consulting firm dedicated to transforming healthcare through innovation and practical applications of Health Information Technology (HIT). The firm helps health systems, health plans, providers, collaboratives and vendors to define and deliver strategies and initiatives that create a long-lasting, positive impact on the quality and cost of healthcare. Our deep understanding of the trends and challenges facing healthcare, regulatory changes, and emerging innovative solutions enable us to add value in unique ways. Our community focus and ability to facilitate collaboration among multiple stakeholders helps our clients attain alignment, distill the work required, address cross-organizational issues, and manage complexities to introduce change and accomplish program success. Visit www.strategicinterests.com for more information and https://strategicinterests.com/covid19/ for information about our joint COVID-19 home monitoring solution.
