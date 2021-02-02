PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, colocation, dedicated servers, Bare Metal Cloud, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced that its Colocation and HaaS services are now powering Rochut Group, a leading Internet information and services company. Providing secure infrastructure, 100% network uptime, global connectivity, and access to AWS Direct Connect, phoenixNAP is a strategic choice for Rochut Group as it expands its business overseas.
Committed to bringing people and brands together using digital technology, Rochut Group delivers advertising, performance marketing, data services, and licensing solutions. Its goal is to provide businesses with specialized online tools and services that can help them get closer to their customers.
To ensure a streamlined experience for its customers across the globe, Rochut Group is relying on phoenixNAP's secure global infrastructure services. phoenixNAP's colocation and HaaS solutions provide a flexible, fully redundant infrastructure for Rochut Group to securely store its data and applications, seamlessly scale its IT resources, and deliver reliable services worldwide. As the only AWS Direct Connect location in Arizona, phoenixNAP's flagship data center in Phoenix also provides Rochut Group with a dedicated connection to AWS cloud.
"We are thrilled to be a part of Rochut Group's IT strategy and global expansion efforts," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP. "Our Colocation and HaaS solutions are built to meet performance, security, and connectivity needs of businesses looking to expand their presence and deliver exceptional online services. Rochut Group has a truly unique portfolio of services and we are honored their team selected our infrastructure services for their growth strategies."
phoenixNAP's flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona, is the state's network hub offering access to 40+ global and domestic carriers, AWS Direct Connect, state-of-the-art equipment, and expert staff. Its strategic location, global network footprint, and diversity of available services help businesses of different sizes optimize their IT and achieve their performance, security, and compliance goals. The facility is SOC 1, SOC 2, SSAE 18, and PCI DSS certified, ensuring the highest level of security.
"Considering its location and connectivity options, phoenixNAP was a logical choice for us" said Mark Carter, Rochut Group. "The facility is highly secure, offering redundant power and cooling, as well as access to the greatest diversity of carrier options in the area. Our primary reasons for selecting it were the security features and the availability of AWS Direct Connect in the building. We are happy with the collaboration so far and we are looking forward to growing faster with phoenixNAP."
In addition to colocation and HaaS, phoenixNAP offers a diversity of cloud, dedicated servers, availability, and security services from multiple strategic global locations. Its vast product portfolio allows for a high degree of customization and flexibility to fit even the most sophisticated business needs.
About Rochut Group
Rochut Group is a leading Internet information and online services company. Its roots are firmly in technology and the heart of its business is still largely focused around this sector. The company feels very passionately about the fast-paced, rapid growth and excitement which the Internet and technology can bring. One of its brands is Aonap Hosting, which provides online tools and services for retail business to grow their digital footprints.
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. Visit http://www.phoenixnap.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for more information.
