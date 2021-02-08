SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month Rock West Composites (RWC) announces the addition of a Build Your Own Tube feature to its website. The tool allows the customer to define specific attributes they need for their custom tube, provides a range of pricing based on the volume of the order, and then allows for immediate check out. It is fast and easy for customers who know exactly what they need but can't find an off-the-shelf solution.
The customer can define the interior diameter, wall thickness, tube length, material, and key performance characteristic of their custom tube order. Current materials available include intermediate modulus carbon fiber and fiberglass (E-glass). Performance characteristics include bending stiffness, torque, and internal pressure. Tubes are manufactured using the filament winding process. Checkout is processed as soon as the customer is ready, and shipping is handled separately. In addition to the 450 base options currently available, tubes can be customized even further by specifying almost any wall thickness. RWC has plans to further expand the selection. This is only a small fraction of the off-the-self and customization options that RWC can offer customers.
"Our customers have asked for the ability to get fast pricing for custom work and easy checkout via our website, and this is answering that request," said Dave Erickson, General Manager of the Salt Lake City facility. "Ecommerce innovation is how we grow our business and help our customers succeed."
For more information on Rock West Composites' new offering, visit https://www.rockwestcomposites.com/shop/round-tubing/round-carbon-fiber-tubing/filament-wound-carbon-tubing/customized-filament-wound-tubing/build-your-own-tube.
About Rock West Composites
Rock West Composites provides composite products for variety of markets and customers. Specializing in carbon fiber composites, RWC offers in-stock products, including tubes, plates and complementary materials, as well as custom products and solutions, such as product development, engineering services, prototyping, and manufacturing. Manufactured processes include filament winding, roll wrap, resin infusion, bladder molding, and modified closed mold processes. Rock West Composites has facilities in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Tijuana, Mexico. http://www.rockwestcomposites.com/
