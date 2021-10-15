SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock West Solutions (RWS), a division of Rock West Composites Inc., is launching a new product this month called the IR-1000, a high-performance infrared beacon. This product is designed to be used in operations for the identification of friend or foe (IFF), as well as tagging and tracking of personnel, vehicles, or equipment. Engineered for the demands of military and other law enforcement environments, the product is rugged, dependable, and easy to deploy in the field. It offers a wide cone of recognition for optimal IFF performance. The IR-1000 is compact for ease of handling, has an 8+ hour operational life on commercial batteries, can be modified for specific mission requirements, and is more affordable than similar products in the market.
Based on the company's original infrared beacon product and incorporating new technology and more demanding requirements, the new IR-1000 has a much smaller form factor, longer battery life, and higher infrared radiance. It is a long-life modulated beacon for use in the MWIR and LWIR, with extremely low radiance leakage in the visible and NIR bands. The device can be operated using readily available power sources, including standard consumer batteries or car chargers.
The IR-1000 has the potential to be adapted for a wide range of applications. Its specifications include:
- Radiance apparent temperatures: to 2000K
- Observation range: 2-mile demonstrated in MWIR (at lowest operating power)
- Radiance cone: Up to 120-degrees
- Run time: 8-hours between recharging or replacing batteries
- Dependable 10,000-hour lifetime source
- Modulation at 1 Hertz, or user selectable, with observable modulation depth
- Optional push button manual blinking for coded emissions
- Interchangeable spectral filters to control radiance from the visible to the LWIR
- Undetectable by night vision goggles when in configured for MWIR or LWIR spectral bands
"Our updated IR-1000 Infrared Beacon is a game changer for those agencies that need to identify friend or foe," said Don Pritchett, General Manager of Rock West Solutions. "Because of this product's modularity, compact design, durability, and affordability, it is an excellent choice for law enforcement in urban environments as well as military deployment missions."
To visit Rock West Solutions' website, go to https://www.rockwestsolutions.com/products/ir-1000-infrared-beacons.
About Rock West Solutions
Rock West Solutions, a division of Rock West Composites, Inc., is a contract engineering firm focused on sensors and signal processing product development and performance improvement. The team has decades of experience in engineering design, development, and testing, including electronics and sensor systems development, signal processing and algorithm development, and advanced detection methods for photons ranging from x-rays to long wave infrared. Rock West Solutions has facilities in Santa Barbara, California. https://www.rockwestsolutions.com
