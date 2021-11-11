NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has released New Visitor Analytics, which allows marketers to make better, faster investment decisions on their top-of-funnel channels. Instead of having to rely on siloed vendor reports or incomplete web analytics, now marketers gain exceptional visibility into the initial acquisition sources that impact the top-of-funnel and drive brand awareness.
"In the world of DTC e-commerce, businesses live and die by their ability to acquire new customers profitably at scale," said Ron Jacobson, co-founder and CEO of Rockerbox. "Getting a new user to visit their website is an extremely important component of the sales cycle, but one that has traditionally been hard to quantify. Now, Rockerbox makes it easier for marketers to measure the effectiveness of their top-of-funnel channels and decrease acquisition costs."
According to Gartner's CMO Spend Survey 2021-2022, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic caused marketing budgets to fall to their lowest levels in recent history, dropping to "6.4% of overall company revenue in 2021, down from 11% in 2020." In this environment where budgets have not recovered, marketers are often forced to cut spend on brand awareness campaigns due to higher difficulties in measuring their performance. Rockerbox's New Visitor Analytics fills in these knowledge gaps for marketers and uncovers insights on the efforts that are driving net-new visitors to their website for the first time.
"Visibility into the sources of our website visitors is crucial for our e-commerce sales," said Mehtab Bhogal, CEO of Sola Wood Flowers. "Every dollar we spend driving awareness needs to have a solid return on investment for us to continue allocating resources to those channels. New Visitor Analytics from Rockerbox provides transparency, which in turn allows us to make business decisions based on real data."
In addition to budget cuts, marketers face headwinds from decreasing ROI across paid social channels due in part to disruption by iOS privacy changes. With New Visitor Analytics, Rockerbox combines first-party data tracking and robust identity resolution to determine which channels and campaigns are driving the most net-new traffic—an especially important element as brands prepare for the upcoming holiday season.
About Rockerbox
Rockerbox is the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, centralizing all spend and campaigns across paid, organic, digital and offline. Leading brands, like Rothy's, Burton and FIGS choose Rockerbox to provide one single source of truth across all of their marketing. With more than 100 integrations, Rockerbox provides the infrastructure needed to scale their businesses quickly and efficiently in a rapidly changing e-commerce landscape. Visit rockerbox.com for more information.
